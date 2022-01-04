ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock

By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to...

Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
enstarz.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty: Socialite's Family Already Planning Appeal But If All Fails, She May Result To Doing THIS

After assisting Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing adolescent girls, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six charges. The conviction came after a month-long trial that contained gruesome allegations of sexual exploitation of children related by four women who were assaulted as adolescents at the disgraced financier's mansions in New Mexico, New York, and Florida in the 1990s and early 2000s.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ghislaine Maxwell awaiting her fate

(New York) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting her fate after being accused of grooming minors for the late Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The jury is resuming deliberations after considering Maxwell's fate for about nine hours since receiving the case on Monday afternoon. If convicted on all six federal counts, Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Accuser Files for Evidence of Ability to Sweat

Prince Andrew’s eyebrow-raising claims about being medically unable to sweat might be put to the test following new court filings by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. Giuffre has spoken publicly about being trafficked by now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, and in a 2014 filing, accused Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to the Prince Andrew at least three times in 2001. She described Prince Andrew as sweaty during one of the alleged encounters. In a bizarre 2019 interview with the BBC, Prince Andrew denied those allegations, claiming that he was incapable of sweating due to an obscure injury. In new filings, Giuffre’s legal team has demanded documents related to Prince Andrew’s alleged medical condition, as well as any travel on Epstein’s infamous private jet. The royal’s legal team has indicated that they will fight the request, calling it a “harassing” bid for “confidential and private information.”
TODAY.com

Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

Newly unsealed court documents from 2009 show Virginia Giuffre agreed to drop sexual assault lawsuit against late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for $500,000. The papers also show Giuffre agreed not to sue "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant,” which Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue should protect him even though he’s not mentioned by name in the settlement. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022.
newsitem.com

Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and anyone else “who could have been included as a potential defendant,” according to a court record unsealed Monday.
The Independent

Prince Andrew hearing - live: Duke ‘hasn’t ruled out settling with Giuffre’ if judge sends case to trial

Prince Andrew hasn’t ruled out settling out of court with accuser Virginia Giuffre if a judge rules that the case should go to trial.This news comes as the latest hearing in the case between Ms Giuffre and Prince Andrew was called a “horrible day” for the duke by both legal and royal experts.The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Ms Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “pretty soon” after a heated hearing on Tuesday. Mitchell Epner, a US former federal prosecutor said the case would not be dismissed following the court hearing led by...
NewsBreak
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of oral arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win fast dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the prince two decades ago sexually assaulted a 17-year-old American who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.”
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
