The price is being raised on Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready pizza for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century. It was announced this week that the fan-favorite dish will see an 11% hike in cost, bringing the price from $5.00 to $5.55 in a change that is said to be permanent. It has been noted, however, that the costlier version of the classic pizza will be “new and improved,” in that it will now contain 33% more pepperoni.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO