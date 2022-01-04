ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judith Ann (nee Waters) Prochko

 5 days ago

Judith Ann Prochko (nee Waters), passed into eternal life on December 31, 2021 at the age of 81. She was born November 23, 1940 in Neptune, NJ to Norman and Agnes (Larsen) Waters. Judy enjoyed working with young girls as a...

Karen Ann (Lafreniere) Raymond

WESTFIELD: Karen Ann (Lafreniere) Raymond, of Westfield, MA, passed away Christmas Day at her home with her family by her side. Karen was born on July 10, 1945, in Westfield to the late Arthur and Blanche Lafreniere. Karen lived life to the fullest and her strength truly came from within. She was a wonderful, loving and active mother, wife and community member. To her husband, she was the best thing that ever happened to him. To her children, she was Mom, always there to care and reassure. To those many friends and acquaintances who knew her, Karen was kind, caring, outgoing, funny,
WESTFIELD, MA
Judith Ann Loewen

Judith Ann Loewen, 68 of Winona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. Judy was born September 19, 1953, in Minneapolis to Robert and Agnes (Olson) Sherman. She was raised in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School. She worked her way through four years at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1976. Like her mother-in-law, she put her husband through his last year of college. Fred and Judy were married on a rainy day, significant because fifteen of Fred’s high school friends rode motorcycles through the rain for the celebration. Judy returned to school, obtaining her PhD in Infectious Disease. She worked professionally in hospitals in Winona, LaCrosse, and Rochester, and worked as the Program Director of Clinical Laboratory Science at Winona State University.
WINONA, MN

