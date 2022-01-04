Judith Ann (nee Waters) Prochko

WESTFIELD: Karen Ann (Lafreniere) Raymond, of Westfield, MA, passed away Christmas Day at her home with her family by her side. Karen was born on July 10, 1945, in Westfield to the late Arthur and Blanche Lafreniere. Karen lived life to the fullest and her strength truly came from within. She was a wonderful, loving and active mother, wife and community member. To her husband, she was the best thing that ever happened to him. To her children, she was Mom, always there to care and reassure. To those many friends and acquaintances who knew her, Karen was kind, caring, outgoing, funny,

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO