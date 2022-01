In the past few years, dedicated scientists have spent countless hours sticking tiny adhesive discs containing cannabidiol (CBD) and THC onto the skin of small rodents and then studying the results. Through this painstaking research, they've learned a lot about the effectiveness of transdermal patches as a delivery system for cannabis. One important study conducted at the University of Kentucky on rats, for example, suggested that CBD patches can reduce inflammation and relieve the pain of arthritis.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO