Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Handed Boost as Timo Werner Returns to Training Ahead of Spurs Clash

By Nick Emms
 1 day ago

Chelsea have been handed a boost as forward Timo Werner has returned to training ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur, confirms Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have been without their forward for weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19 and has been absent from training.

And now, speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel has revealed that Werner is back in training and could feature on Wednesday night.

When asked to deliver team news, Tuchel said: “Andreas is a doubt for tomorrow. Trevoh is out because of re-injury."

The German progressed to report on Werner, stating that he is feeling much better.

"Timo Werner trained yesterday," he said. "We have one more training to go, he feels much much better which is a good thing. He did full intensity, no reaction so far. If the training is going well we can have him on the bench or give him some minutes.”

This is a huge boost to Blues fans, with the previous update being a negative one as Tuchel revealed: "Not good, not in training. Because of Covid." on December 30th.

Werner was picking up form before his Covid-19 positive test, bagging a brace against Zenit in the Champions League.

The Blues will be hoping that he can return to goalscoring form as they head into the New Year with Werner having to force his way back into an impressive front line under Tuchel.

