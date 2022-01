CM Punk and MJF were involved in yet another war of words on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the show, the two men made several references to the recent WWE releases and WrestleMania. CM Punk came out to screw over MJF during his planned match with Shawn Dean. Punk hit Dean with a GTS, which resulted in Dean picking up the win by DQ and costing MJF his first AEW match of the year. Punk then went on to say that this will happen in all of MJF’s matches until he gives him a one-on-one match.

