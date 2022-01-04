ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin offers free sandbags, officials watch river

By Ray Pitz
 3 days ago
Bring a shovel and you can fill sandbags in case of localized flooding; Tualatin River has been rising.

Need to prevent some flooding in your neighborhood?

Tualatin is offering free, you-fill sandbags at its Public Works Department, 10699 S.W. Herman Road. The city provides both the bags and sand at the facility, which is open 24 hours per day.

"At this point, we haven't seen a lot of traffic to the sandbag station but it is open and fully stocked for people to use if needed," said Megan George, Tualatin deputy city manager. "Folks are encouraged to bring their own shovels."

George said the holiday weather created some minor high-water issues created by blocked or clogged catch basins. However, city work crews have cleared all the debris and residents are encouraged to call 503-691-3091 to report any further issues.

"Tualatin River levels here in town are not at the flood stage as of today, but we are watching the gauges and preparing for rivers to potentially rise later this week," said George ahead of The Times' print deadline. "Should localized flooding be imminent, we will proceed with targeted notification and prepare for road closures as needed."

