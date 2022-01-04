ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin hires new public works director

By Ray Pitz
 3 days ago
Rachel Sykes is hired after serving as assistant public works director for Lake Oswego

Tualatin recently hired Rachel Sykes as its new public works director.

Sykes came from Lake Oswego, where she spent five years, first as a management analyst and most recently as the assistant public works director for that city.

"I worked on a variety of things; budgeting, contracting, project management, and I oversaw a lot of daily operational aspects that helped the department run smoothly," Sykes said shortly after she was hired. "I'm excited to bring my experience here to Tualatin, and I am looking forward to learning about the city."

One of those will be involvement on the project team that oversees Tualatin Moving Forward, a $20 million bond measure approved by voters in 2018 to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety of local roads and more.

"We're very excited to have her on board," Tualatin City Manager Sherilyn Lombos said of Sykes' hiring.

The city's former public works director, Jeff Fuchs, announced he was leaving last summer to pursue his art career on a more fulltime basis.

