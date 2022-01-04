Looking back at a special year at the Dietrich

Jo-Ann Kamichitis, Diane Musewicz and Gary Tewksbury by the 1877 Saratoga Dome Trunk that Gary refurbished and gave to the Dietrich Theater to raffle off to benefit the theater. Diane was the winner of the raffle. Submitted photo

Reflecting on 2021, looking backward, and looking forward to 2022, Erica summed it up this way: “At the Dietrich Theater, we needed to accommodate to restrictions demanded by the pandemic. Miraculously, we discovered that we could change some of our practices, practices we will continue in the future. For example, to better serve our Chair Yoga practitioners, we now have hybrid classes, offered in person and on Zoom!”

Because of its success, the hybrid classes will continue through 2022. These free classes, supported by the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation and the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties, taught by Donna Fetzko, have a very impressive following both in person and on zoom.

Another positive happening of 2021 is that the Dietrich actually added a new film festival, the 12 Movies of Christmas, a festival that was so successful that it will be added to Dietrich traditions next year and beyond. We were even able to keep other traditions, such as our four seasonal film festivals.

We marvel at the community support we receive at the Dietrich, support such as the donation by Gary Tewksbury of the refurbished Saratoga truck, raffled by our Dietrich Fundraising Committee and won by Diane Musewicz. When Gary asked her if she had ever won anything else, she said, “43 years ago I won a coffee maker and it still works!”

She was thrilled to win the Saratoga trunk.

Looking forward to 2022, we also are so grateful for our continuing relationship with WVIA, a partnership that is stronger than ever. We are indebted to Chris Norton and the staff of WVIA for all of the previews of PBS programs they have brought to our screen.

We are indebted Erika Funke for helping spread the news of our film festivals and exhibits. Ours is a very special relationship.

For our 19th year we celebrate Wyoming County Reads in February with discussions, led by discussion leader Bill Chapla at the Tunkhannock Public Library and movie showings at the Dietrich. Two books and two movies this year: The Great Gatsby and Age of Innocence. All are invited to participate in this free program. We love to welcome participants from other counties.

Also in February is our Winter Film Festival, beginning Feb. 18. The movie lineup is spectacular, including Being the Ricardos, the story of the marriage of Lucille Ball and Ricky Ricardo. Nineteen other films are in the festival, all the best of the foreign and independent films in the last few months.

We are thrilled that Jeff Mitchell will return with his stunning photos of Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. Most of us are armchair hikers, but we are awed by the scenes of the beauty Jeff finds all around us.

This event is free, a gift to all of us from master hiker and appreciator of the wonders of NEPA, Jeff Mitchell.

You asked for it and we are delivering the first screening of the opera Tosca on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. This spectacular opera by Puccini is one of the all time favorite operas. Check the schedule for all this and all events at www.dietrichtheater.com.

You can see that optimism reigns at the Dietrich, optimism that we can adjust and even thrive during difficult times. So many of you have taken the optimistic route with us, continuing to come to our classes, events, and movies.

Says Erica, “We will do all we can to continue to bring you the best programming in 2022.”

Happy New Year to all!