NFL

Seahawks place RB Alex Collins on injured reserve, ending his season

By Bob Condotta The Seattle Times (TNS)
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The Seahawks on Tuesday placed running back Alex Collins on the injured reserve while signing rookie running back Josh Johnson off the practice squad to take his place on the 53-man roster. The Seahawks also activated cornerback Bless Austin off the COVID-19 reserve list. He missed...

