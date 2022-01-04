UNLV Covid-19 test site moving to Sam Boyd Stadium

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - To accommodate a surge in testing demand, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the parking lot of UNLV’s Paradise Campus at will be closing after Wednesday's clinic, and will reopen on Sunday in the parking lot of the Sam Boyd Stadium

Upon relocation,the site’s normal hours of operation will resume five nights a week, Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The site, which is operated by Clark County, the Nevada National Guard, the Health District and other partners, will have the estimated capacity to do 300 COVID-19 vaccines and 1,200 tests each night on a first-come, first-served basis depending on daily supplies and available staffing.

Clark County officials remind residents that the demand for testing is high, and people may experience longer wait times at existing sites or be directed to other locations if daily capacities are reached. A list of community testing sites is available on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-testing .

The UNLV site will also offer Covid-19 vaccinations, with the Pfizer vaccine available for people age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available for those 18 and older. No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine .