Letter: Good ol' days

Letters to the editor for the Jan. 5, 2022 edition of the Herald-Pioneer: Cultural Trust & Drazan supportCultural Trust worth supporting with your donations To the editor: Twenty years ago a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream â€“ a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits...

CANBY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO