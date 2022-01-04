Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-17) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 110, Cleveland Cavaliers 106 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Tue

Scottie Barnes, 11 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk

Josh Primo, 15 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk

Duane Washington Jr., 17 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl

Herb Jones, 9 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk – 12:55 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

With the win tonight, the Grizzlies move to 10 games over .500 and 4.5 games ahead of the Nuggets for 4th in the West.

Teamrankings.com gives them a 99.3% of making the playoffs and a 78% chance of winning the division. – 12:36 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

In battle of surprise teams Ja Morant scores 26, Grizzlies top Cavaliers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/04/in-… – 12:07 AM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

6️⃣ players in double figures to help secure our 6️⃣th straight dub.

〽️ @Ja Morant: 26 points

〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22 points

〽️ @Brandon Clarke: 13 points

〽️ @1Tyus: 12 points

〽️ @DBane0625: 11 points

〽️ @therealZiaire: 10 points

#GrizzDub pic.twitter.com/VrXU9MFXUR – 12:00 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

After 2 hours and 21 minutes, Memphis beat Tulsa. That’s all I got. – 11:22 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

never count em out. – 11:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Thursday the Grizzlies go for seven in a row. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:54 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland on his first game back: “I’m a little bit tired. My legs are tired but it’s good to be back out there with the guys, just playing the game I love. It was fun to be back out there, (after) just sitting at home for 10 days.” – 10:43 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

big time road trip. good job gang . let’s keep it rolling 🐻

& free da guys outta protocol 🔓 . – 10:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

Tonight the @Memphis Grizzlies recorded their ninth double-digit comeback win of the season.

That is the most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/HeOdgs5NfU – 10:32 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

This is becoming a butt-kicking. Memphis, 46-28. – 10:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

trip did it on all three levels tonight 🦄

𝟐𝟐 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 // 𝟑 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐬 // 𝟕-𝟏𝟒 𝐅𝐆

@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lAcz52X4Hb – 10:22 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ziaire Williams said the mental reps of watching the game while he was out helped him tremendously. He mentioned specifically watching a lot of Desmond Bane and how he cuts. – 10:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams on what’s so impressive about how good they are at home and on the road: They play together, and it’s always a next man up deal. Everyone’s getting great reps, and it’s showing how deep they are – 10:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams: “It’s super exciting, it’s Grizz Next Gen, it’s just the start, we got a lot more we want to accomplish” – 10:09 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams says the rehab process while in H&S protocols was tough, but the team dropped off some dumbbells to his garage for him to get back to the basics with pushups and bench press. He watched so much film, with him being in the house. – 10:09 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ziaire Williams said his perspective from the bench helped him slow the game down. He said he’s been watching a lot of Desmond Bane film to learn where to be and how to attack. – 10:08 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams on how being around the team helped him to get ready today: He watched a lot of Des’ film and how he comes off the screen and does his own thing. Says it’s been good to get that perspective to allow game to slow down – 10:08 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams on what he saw differently and the next-man up mentality: The flow and the defense has been huge in these streaks. More cutting and movement – 10:06 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams is up next. He said the ankle feels fine, and he’s just happy to be back. He’s gotten to watch a lot of games and get a 3rd-person perspective — and it’s helped a lot, and it made him feel more comfortable tonight – 10:06 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Memphis has turned the ball over 14 times in the first half (37.8 percent of its possessions), fell behind 10-0, went the opening 5:05 without a point and still leads Tulsa 34-25 at halftime. – 10:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant: “Good teams win at home. Great teams win on the road.” – 10:04 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on the statements last night against 2 of East’s best: They have the same mindset to compete all 48 minutes, regardless of who’s in front of them. Both of these wins were big-time.

“Good teams win at home, great teams win on the road.” 😎 – 10:04 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Memphis spots Tulsa 10-0 lead, outscores them 34-15 the rest of the half. So according to my math, it’s 34-25 at the break. Is Ja still good? – 10:04 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant says he and Tyus Jones talk all game, and they just want to push the pace. His scoring role last night really helped them get that win last night – 10:03 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant called Brandon Clarke a big presence in the pick-and-roller, and his floater or lob is a “pick your poison” deal – 10:03 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on the message to the replacement players that came in: He wants them to be comfortable and just be themselves — they got a team full of unselfish guys. He wants them to play their games and be confident to compete at a high level – 10:02 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on that clutch steal: It “100%” felt good, and it was a big stop that gave them breathing room late in the game. He just wanted the ball out of Garland’s hands — them two talk a lot about the level they’re playing at – 10:01 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on where his success in these winning moments come from: “I really just take on the challenge. I love being the guy that takes those shots — hit or miss” – 10:00 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant up next. On adjusting to Cavs’ size: He thought the 1st half was better than 2nd. When he attacks, he doesn’t look at who’s down there — he’s going to attack the same way and make the right play to get him or his teammates in a spot to get a good shot – 9:59 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant fears nobody.

He did it again on Tuesday. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

G12 🥷

🎤 @Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3afhyNscvE – 9:51 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones sees Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke as game-changers for them tonight with their energy and spark, when the team was feeling tired – 9:46 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones says Desmond Bane deserves a lot of credit for his all-around growth – as a scorer, playmaker (career-high 7 assists), and a defender (defending KD/Harden/Love past 2 nights)

Called Bane a winner who has “sky is the limit potential,” and said they’re lucky to have him – 9:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on the process of the guards figuring out how to score about Cavs size: He said they countered what they did by playing a bit smaller. Bane’s strength helps them do that.

He also said they needed to find juice and stay away from iso, then figured out ball movement – 9:43 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies acting coach Brad Jones was late to the podium because the team dumped water all over him in the locker room.

Got him with the ice bath too. – 9:42 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

How it started: Tulsa made its first 3 shots and went up 10-0

How it’s going: Tulsa shot 1 for its next 12 and Memphis went on an 18-2 run.

Memphis 18, Tulsa 15 with 7:28 left in 1H – 9:38 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Not the first time you took a L to the M @Cleveland Cavaliers

#GrizzDub pic.twitter.com/wUghz7vSNC – 9:32 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Slow clap for Grizzlies vs Cavs. That was a great game between two awesome stories in NBA this year that have amazing young talent. Garland and Mobley gonna be super scary for years to come. I hate so much that they lost Rubio. – 9:29 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

So the Grizzlies have now won 6 in a row. Last 3 on road in PHX, BK and Clev.

Ja was averaging 31.6 pts (on 55% shooting), 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists over previous five. And just went for 26-6-5 against the Cavs.

Grizz now 25-14 and in 4th place, five games up on No. 5 Denver. – 9:27 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

walk in the land. take over the land. pic.twitter.com/Ke6j5UVyek – 9:26 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies win 110-106!

6 players in double figures!

Morant: 26pts, 5reb, 6ast, 2blk, 2stl

Jackson Jr.: 22pts

Bane: 11pts, 5reb, 7ast

Clarke: 13pts, 9reb – 9:25 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant on being in Cleveland (where the All-Star game will be held next month):

“It feels good, man. I got to get comfortable.” – 9:25 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Ja Morant’s runner + steal in closing seconds, bad close to 1H spells defeat for #Cavs – fall, 110-106; CLE, 44%FG, MEM, 47%FG; Garland, 27pts, 9-26FG, game-hi 10asst; Allen, 22pts, 11-14FG, 12reb; Love, 18pts, 6-18FG, 10reb; Mobley, 17pts, 8reb; Markkanen, 13pts, 8reb, 5asst. pic.twitter.com/qisBVFLdUG – 9:25 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB. pic.twitter.com/1HcRtwufEX – 9:24 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies just swept a road trip against two of the top five seeds in the Eastern Conference. Third youngest roster in the NBA. Five players in health and safety protocols. Six straight wins overall.

This is some impressive stuff. – 9:24 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

12 was out in full effect in Cleveland tonight.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies slam the door on the Cavaliers late as Memphis wins their sixth straight. https://t.co/WKa2yiQsUF pic.twitter.com/SOFLaBT1ew – 9:23 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Now that he’s done in Cleveland, can Ja Morant make it here to FedExForum in time for the second half? – 9:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Grizzlies have won 6 in a row.

4 of their opponents were the Suns, Nets, Cavs and Lakers.

Yes, Ja Morant played all games. pic.twitter.com/gwkGc3b06J – 9:22 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant makes the go ahead score on an acrobatic layup with under 30 seconds to play, swipes the ball and scores again, then hits the free throws to ice it.

A clutch killer. Grizz win 110-106.

Six wins in a row. – 9:22 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BIG TIME 12 🥷

@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TkgYaRqw46 – 9:22 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Cleveland’s total lack of playmakers outside of Garland has made things really difficult down the stretch – 9:20 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Desmond Bane was right.

Ja Morant is playing MVP basketball. pic.twitter.com/pkBKUakePA – 9:20 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

JA MORANT IS A SUPERSTAR 🗣 – 9:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Even when Ja Morant isn’t spectacular, he’s still spectacular.

Amazing. – 9:19 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The way Ja Morant hangs in the air and can acrobatically finish around the rim, he looks like a carbon copy of prime Derrick Rose. – 9:18 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

That Ja Morant bucket was something else. Double pump. Release almost at the bottom of his jump. In traffic. Damn. – 9:18 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Key basketball game moments to Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/6opa5hoG51 – 9:18 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

HOW DID JA MORANT MAKE THAT OMGGGGGG – 9:17 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Stop it! Ja Morant is a magician. – 9:17 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Evan Mobley.

We’re all tied up with 36.7 left. #LetEmKnow – 9:16 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Ja looked to get fouled on the fast break by Allen, but his huge reaction probably should have garnered a tech and definitely led to an easy Cleveland bucket because he didn’t get back. Grizz were up 4, now it’s tied. – 9:16 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

I think the Grizzlies will probably run the “go win the game, Ja” play haha – 9:16 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Brandon Goodwin has earned himself a guaranteed NBA contract. One guy who will benefit from all the absences. – 9:16 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

tie game.

36.7 seconds remaining.

our ball.

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn – 9:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

This game is tied at 104. Memphis 2-for-1 chance coming, if they can get it. – 9:15 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

BIG shot from the big fella 👌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/AKhiPWDpnC – 9:15 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

GET TO THAT SPOT 12

@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wEJMxUb1nD – 9:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

If Ja Morant had made that… pic.twitter.com/LXVTejLEWc – 9:13 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Evan Mobley has made some insane defensive plays tonight – 9:12 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Evan Mobley just swallows basketballs. – 9:12 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Count it.

@Darius Garland | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/IofpZgfamw – 9:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

MAN ON THE MOON 🐰

@Brandon Clarke // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tkAUt27aWp – 9:07 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Never gets old 😌

RETWEET to send @Jarrett Allen to the #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/HWPO4r6JYD – 9:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The rooks! The Grizzlies lead by four. – 9:03 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire Williams looking like he watched and learned while out. Some of his best basketball in flashes during this game. – 9:02 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Glad to have you back Ziaire Williams! – 9:02 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brandon Clarke – still awesome. – 9:02 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Brandon Clarke!!! – 9:01 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

You LOVE to see it 🌨️

@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JS3W1vg27X – 8:59 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

rock steady stones – 8:59 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

pic.twitter.com/nIVAnbP5Tm – 8:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Your leader in blocks amongst rookies is back at it 🦄

@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Gnpsmc2e6Q – 8:57 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Every time #Cavs Kevin Love hits a 3, this place goes WILD. He’s currently 4-of-9 from the perimeter, but that last one felt much needed. He has 18 pts. – 8:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Been a tough start to the fourth for Memphis. Officials doing no favors. – 8:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a battle after three quarters. we lead 76-75.

12 min to the finish line.

📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺

📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/5Va22oGppT – 8:50 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Even though #Cavs outscored Memphis 20-19 in the third quarter, they are down 76-75 to the Grizzlies at the end of the third.

Darius Garland has a team-high 19 pts. Jarrett Allen has a double-double of 18 pts and 10 rebounds. – 8:50 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Still battling. #LetEmKnow – 8:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Grizzlies up one entering the 4th quarter. Figure out how to slow Garland, Memphis can pull away. But…you know…Garland/Cleveland is good at basketball as well. – 8:49 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Hey, Ja Morant is a racer 🤷‍♂️ – 8:48 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BIG GUARD. BIG GUARD. BIG GUARD.

22 through three quarters for @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HCYFf6oEyp – 8:46 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I like this Jarrett Culver. He can stay (maybe not long-term, but you know) – 8:44 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jaren Jackson Jr. definitely taking this Evan Mobley matchup personally – 8:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Screw it. Jaren Jackson Jr. to the sellers of his stock again. pic.twitter.com/4NaCXvD38t – 8:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 – 8:42 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Non-Ja minutes coming soon for the Grizzlies. This will be a critical stretch. They have to find enough offense to give themselves a chance. – 8:35 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jarrett Culver out here looking like an NBA player the last two nights good on you. – 8:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs largest deficits without Murray in the last 5 games:

vs DET -1, won

vs UTA – 18, lost

@ MEM -19, lost

@ DET -9, lost

@ TOR -18, ??? – 8:32 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Good foul by Bane. – 8:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

nah. you can’t guard that. 🦄

@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NsMxbmatZD – 8:26 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

“Old dog, new tricks!”

Join @Lamar Stevens and the rest of your Cavs for the second half on @BallySportsCLE! 🐶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6BPJYS3uNX – 8:25 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. Peas and Carrots. Milk and Cookies. Thelma and Louise. – 8:25 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

GREAT extra pass by Bane to Tillie for the wide open three. The unselfishness is a beautiful sight – 8:23 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Nice stat from @GrizzOnBally. Morant and Bane have been the league’s highest scoring duo of late. pic.twitter.com/3CgmbELRib – 8:22 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Would ya look at that. Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing terrific tonight. – 8:18 PM

Pete Pranica @PetePranica

Grizz held CLE to 37% shooting in 2nd quarter. Defense improved as game went on. – 8:13 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Grizz close 1H on 13-0 run – lead, 57-54, at the break; MEM, 49%FG, CLE, 48%; reb: CLE, 24, MEM, 19; CLE, 16asst on 23FGM; Garland, 14pts, 5-12FG, 2-4 3ptFG, game-hi 6asst, 3reb; Allen, 14pts, 7-9FG, 6reb, 2asst, 2blk; Love, 12pts, 3-7 3ptFG, 6reb; Mobley, 10pts, 5-8FG, 3reb. pic.twitter.com/sBloZbXtiP – 8:10 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Two-point game after two.

@socios | #LetEmKnow – 8:07 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies closed the half on a 13-0 run. They lead by 2.

Ja Morant is good at basketball. – 8:04 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first half, Memphis leads #Cavs 57-55. One area of emphasis heading into tonight’s game for Cleveland was to limit the Grizzlies’ offensive rebounds. Memphis has 5. The Cavs have 17 defensive rebounds.

Both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen also have 14 pts. – 8:04 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies trailed all half just to finish on a 13-0 run. JJJ is being aggressive and looks better on offense today. Leads team with 14 points. Ja’s ability to finish with the off hand is on display today against Cleveland’s size.

57-55 Grizzlies lead at half – 8:04 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies take the lead just in time!

HALFTIME: Grizzlies up 57-55 – 8:04 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies lead 57-55 at halftime, their first lead of the game came with a Ja Morant layup with about 4 seconds left in the half. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke helped chip away. Ja remains his All-Star self. – 8:03 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

13-0 RUN TO CLOSE THE HALF.

RT IF YOU LIKE 13-0 RUNS TO CLOSE HALVES. – 8:03 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jesus, Memphis is a good basketball team – 8:02 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant to Desmond Bane for three pic.twitter.com/Wdh4r1O0qw – 8:02 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

11-0 RUN. YEP YEP YEP. – 8:01 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

#LetEmKnow, JA 🗣️🗣️🗣️

#NBAAllStar | @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/Km2DLng3Zl – 7:58 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

A Cleveland-Memphis NBA Finals would be NBA Twitter Heaven and Adam Silver’s Hell. – 7:58 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

KLOV3 👌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FvLBytqRs2 – 7:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Cleveland has controlled this entire game. The glass, the pace, the paint.

Memphis looks a little sluggish. – 7:54 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Yeah, it’s 2021, but we once again have to find Kevin Love on the perimeter because he’s a threat. – 7:54 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Kevin Love has been in prime All-Star mode lately and the Grizz getting a taste of how. – 7:53 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Made ya jump 🤷

@Evan Mobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/s2PhpLJz7l – 7:53 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jaren Jackson Jr go off then! – 7:52 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Darius Garland is poetry in motion 🔥🎯🤩

pic.twitter.com/ZudH5gnITg – 7:52 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. in the building. – 7:51 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

WE TRIPPPY MANE 🦄 – 7:51 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

This is art.

#NBAAllStar | @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/yczHfw90R8 – 7:49 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Cavaliers are good. Mobley is great. Memphis needs to get the energy/communication up defensively, but right now Cleveland is just outplaying the Grizzlies – 7:48 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Throw it down, @Lauri Markkanen 😤 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Bc2ZkdELzX – 7:46 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Happy Birthday, @CollinSexton02! 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/AbwtYpi9Wn – 7:45 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

what did we tell yall bout that island? 🌴

@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0g1koqdwFL – 7:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️

-3 after the first stanza.

@Ja Morant leads with 9 points

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ihZhICOVcR – 7:39 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

So far, so good! #LetEmKnow – 7:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs have a 30-27 lead over the Memphis at the end of the first quarter. Cavs have 8 assists on 13 made shots, with Garland dishing four of those assists.

Cavs shot 13-of-21 from the field (61.9%) and 3-of-5 from 3 (60%). – 7:38 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Collin Sexton is also here at the arena. – 7:38 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

On the podcast w/ @matt_pennie, I talked about why I think Evan Mobley is the clear pick for rookie of the year right now. He’s essentially the most important player on a top-10 team in the league, which is crazy to be true about a rookie.

FULL PODCAST: https://t.co/kDyAlSatQW pic.twitter.com/6MeNnVDCQq – 7:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

30-27 Cavs at the end of one. Cleveland is massive and good. This should be a fun game as long as Memphis can keep their legs on the second night of a back to back. – 7:36 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

If Brandon Clarke would’ve hit Ziaire on the behind the back pass @PAKA_FLOCKA would’ve ascended in to the heavens – 7:35 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Me watching Ziaire Williams and Jarrett Culver playing at the same time wearing the same headbands and shirts under their jerseys pic.twitter.com/ekh37HHDXI – 7:33 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

ayooooo welcome back @Ziaire Williams 🎱 – 7:33 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Welcome back Ziaire Williams. A pretty euro-step. – 7:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Another #NBA75 Mixtape Night, another look back at franchise history!

With #NBAAllStar right around the corner, tonight we remember Mark Price’s back-to-back Three Point Contest wins in ’93-’94 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/EEvsFCoTcx – 7:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

WE MISSED YOU, #DariusGarland ❤️💛

RT if you did too.

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KZHENA7Xqs – 7:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant is a human hover board – 7:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Once I processed it, I was like, ‘Man, I got to call Kev.'”

Monty Williams on calling associate head coach Kevin Young morning of Memphis game he was going into health/safety protocols.

Young was acting head coach for last 4 games. Williams back tonight at #Pelicans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ou4dm627Xo – 7:29 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

When the Bane train gets going early. pic.twitter.com/oHM3s0pK2n – 7:28 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies need stops to play how they want. Not getting many stops, so the Cavs’ long frontcourt is altering and making shots tough. Grizz still only down five in the first. 23-18 – 7:28 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Welcome back #Cavs Darius Garland. He looks good in his first game back so far. He’s up to 8 points after that pretty 3 and four assists, two of which on lobs to Jarrett Allen. – 7:27 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

that clip is automatic.

@Desmond Bane x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/gh8zGLImLV – 7:27 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond “Klay Thompson” Bane – 7:26 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Rajon Rondo is on the bench with the #Cavs tonight. He’s not in uniform, but he is here in Cleveland.

Fans in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse cheering pretty loudly for him. – 7:22 PM

Pete Pranica @PetePranica

Cleveland’s length is a problem. Grizz need to get sharper cuts and ball movement to unlock the Cavs defense. – 7:22 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

UNICORN BUSINESS 🦄

@Jaren Jackson Jr. x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4m8exC5P4o – 7:21 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That Ja defense/Bane pull-up three sequence pic.twitter.com/t86SuaxrBU – 7:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Cleveland’s size is giving Memphis serious problems offensively. – 7:19 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Wait, Kevin Love has scored how many points in five straight games? – 7:19 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JAREN JACKSON JR AND ONE pic.twitter.com/kabNUVqLyI – 7:18 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

#DariusGarland is back and so is the signature hop 😏

#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5ahqOIWXGe – 7:18 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Darius Garland becoming a star-level player is pleasantly surprising. Enjoyed his game at Vanderbilt. Glad he’s putting it together – 7:17 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Kinda weird the Grizz had Ray Acosta as a ref last night in Brooklyn and then again tonight in Cleveland – 7:15 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Welcome back, @Darius Garland 👌

#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wVdUfOenVX – 7:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

First, some shoutouts.

– Welcome back, Ziaire Williams.

– Welcome to NBA Head Coaching, Brad Jones.

And we wish Coach Taylor Jenkins the very best during this difficult time for he, his wife, and their family. – 7:11 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Tonight we join together in a moment of silence to honor a special member of @CLEpolice.

Rest in Peace, Officer Shane Bartek. pic.twitter.com/2dTIHWHkVq – 7:09 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨

RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN WITH THE GANG.

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/bPRYF5mOZE – 7:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland returns to the starting lineup tonight.

The starting five: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:49 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starting five 🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers

〽️ @Ja Morant

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @KillianTillie

〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.

〽️ @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/3W80Y9BYy7 – 6:49 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

After ballin’ out in New Jack City last night in Brooklyn, can’t wait to see what my guy D-Money gonna do tonight for @Memphis Grizzlies in Cleveland. Desmond Bane has it rolling right now, folks, like G-Money back in the day! pic.twitter.com/aKRL5Jv95p – 6:35 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

DG the PG is back in tonight’s starting 🖐 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KmneaT3g1G – 6:27 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Grizzlies assistant Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach tonight vs. CLE. Taylor Jenkins is attending the memorial service for his father-in-law. – 5:59 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial service for his father-in-law, the reason for his absence against the #Cavs – 5:57 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Looking forward to seeing Darius Garland back in action tonight, after missing the past 4 games.

JB Bickerstaff said he looked good in practice yesterday & they’ll ‘probably monitor the length of his stints, but not necessarily have him on a minutes restriction.’ #Cavs – 5:54 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland looked good in practice yesterday.

“He feels good,” Bickerstaff continued. “We’ll probably monitor the length of his stints, but not necessarily have him on a minutes restriction.” – 5:49 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins out tonight vs #Cavs for personal reasons, with Brad Jones filling in – 5:48 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Brad Jones on Steven Adams: He has really turned the corner. I think he was trying to fill his way with us earlier this season.

Mentioned how Adams dominates games without scoring and doing the glamorous things. He said opposing coaches often come up to them talking about Adams. – 5:45 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The message repeated by Brad Jones multiple times in the pregame media availability:

If the Grizzlies play iso ball tonight, they will struggle with Cleveland’s length. They need to get in transition to be successful on offense. – 5:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on navigating second-chance and turnover opportunities: Steven Adams gets the credit for their work on the glass. Tonight will be a good battle, but it’ll come down to guard rebounding to get out and run

“Steven Adams dominates a game without scoring” – 5:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones says he’s excited to get Ziaire Williams back, and he’s been working really hard in his rehab. He’s hopeful that he could get out there and get his feet wet — they were really excited about his progression prior to injury – 5:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on preparing for shifts with Brooklyn and Cleveland: He gave praise to his scouting department. He said every game’s different, and they need to navigate to make adjustments against Cleveland – 5:41 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Assistant coach Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach of the Memphis Grizzles against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial service for his father-in-law. – 5:40 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Brad Jones said the Grizzlies are emphasizing playing with pace against the Cavs today. Cleveland has the tallest frontcourt in the NBA. – 5:40 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on the changes offensively against big teams like Cleveland: He said they’re good and physical, they try to deny passes, so they have to play with pace. They want to get out and run, and they need ball movement — since length will kill them in ball-stopping situations – 5:38 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies will use Brad Jones as the acting head coach tonight so Taylor Jenkins can attend the memorial for his father-in -aw. – 5:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones says he sees Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley in the same way, and they’re really exciting about this matchup tonight – 5:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on Evan Mobley: “you don’t get rookies that come along and make the impact he has made” — he said his defensive mobility is great, and his offense has evolved since the 1st game – 5:37 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach for the Grizzlies today. Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial for his father-in-law. – 5:36 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach tonight, as Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial service for his father in law, per Grizzlies PR – 5:36 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Look who’s back in The Land ❤️💛

@CollinSexton02 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2NwZNdnxYl – 5:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Hey 10 👋

RETWEET to send our guy #DariusGarland to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/aPp1XsY0Ia – 5:09 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Second night of a back-to-back for the Grizz. They are 3-3 with no rest.

Ja Morant on 0 days rest in his career:

18.8 ppg, 6.9 ast, 4.3 reb

Ja on 0 days rest this season:

31.3 ppg, 7.3 ast, 5.8 reb

Bane on 0 days rest this season:

21.7 ppg, 2.5 ast, 5.0 reb – 5:03 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

It seems like most Grizzlies fans think Desmond Bane is a top candidate for most improved, but places like BetOnline.ag and FanDuel have Ja Morant as the current favorite to win the award. Bane has the seventh-best odds on FanDuel (+3300). Morant is +170. – 4:44 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

FYI: A lot more basketball content on my IG (https://t.co/e5o4OH1XIi) y’all should go follow if you’re a hoop head.

Somehow a quick Ja Morant nugget I put up hit 10K in 10 minutes. It’s lit on the gram 🙅🏾‍♂️🧢 pic.twitter.com/5ymzdZgSzp – 4:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the best head coaches in the NBA…just in case you didn’t know.

Taylor Jenkins named December 2021 Western Conference Coach of the Month https://t.co/qEiAZRrcVt pic.twitter.com/cODm2PsXju – 4:01 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @NBA today announced that @Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2021.

Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to a 12-4 record in December. pic.twitter.com/K4nuqbkZXU – 4:01 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month. pic.twitter.com/LvGMJFmCxv – 4:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

On ESPN’s NBA Today, Matt Barnes and Richard Jefferson weren’t so sure Ja Morant will be an All-Star.

They said he could be a future MVP, and if he isn’t selected Ja still has the respect of the players in the league. But they didn’t want to pencil him in to Cleveland. 1/2 – 3:53 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane: Ja Morant belongs in debate of NBA’s best point guard nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/04/gri… – 3:50 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ready for some basketball in The Land!

🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies

🕖 7:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/d3DerplUwK – 3:00 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Desmond Bane had 29 pts last night in Brooklyn, part of an interesting trend this year…

Bane has been SIGNIFICANTLY better on the road than at home. Bane is shooting 52.5% overall & an incredible 50% from three on the road – hitting 4 threes a game – but just 41%/33% at home. pic.twitter.com/vAUIjJASvb – 2:30 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Evan Mobley was a nominee for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December. – 2:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Enjoyed this look at Ja Morant’s big night as he continues to shine bright this season. Good stuff here from @SharonShyBrown. Check it out!

memphisflyer.com/monday-was-a-g… – 1:19 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Fear the #FROHIO 😈

@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:15 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Monday was a “Good Day” for Ja Morant memphisflyer.com/monday-was-a-g… – 1:09 PM