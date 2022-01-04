Dallas’ last dollar-movie theater, Cinemark Hollywood, permanently closed

Movie theatre attendance is dropping significantly below historical norms. According to a Gallup poll, Americans watched an average of just over one-point-four films in a movie theater over the last 12 months. A majority of those surveyed didn’t visit a movie theater at all. Sixty-one-percent said they haven’t been to a theater in over a year while only nine-percent attended five or more films. In comparison, between 2001 and 2007, U.S. adults watched an average of almost five movies in a theater, with only 32-percent reporting they saw zero. Three in five Americans have not seen a movie in the past 12 months, which is widely blamed on the COVID pandemic. The industry is also competing with at-home steaming options as well as habits developed over the course of the pandemic keeping folks at home.

