DC’s vaccine mandate for indoor venues—ranging from restaurants to gyms to theaters—goes into effect on January 15. Patrons 12 and older will only have to show proof of one Covid vaccine shot to start. Beginning February 15, Pfizer and Moderna recipients must provide full documentation of two shots. There will, however, be exemptions for those with medical issues or “sincerely held religious belief,” according to the latest DC guidance. In both cases, a negative PCR or antigen test from with 24 hours will be needed to enter vaccine-required establishments.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO