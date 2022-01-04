ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joe Ingles becomes first Jazz player to enter COVID protocols

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gPUt_0dcukvKJ00

Adrian Wojnarowski: A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Extensive Jazz injury report, highlighted by Joe Ingles being OUT (health and safety protocols) pic.twitter.com/SOG1jbyydN7:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pXxJ_0dcukvKJ00

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Vlatko Cancar fractured his right foot last night, per the injury report. No timetable for his return is available yet. Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Utah. The Jazz will be without Joe Ingles (health and safety protocols), per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/rFy4ybcB7l5:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpPoi_0dcukvKJ00

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles reportedly in COVID protocols https://t.co/0eFZyPGDrf pic.twitter.com/Nvb4W8DVC65:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTkqt_0dcukvKJ00

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Joe Ingles has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz had been the only team without a player in the protocols this season. pic.twitter.com/2LYE354eCI5:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwWof_0dcukvKJ00

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Guess there’s now a newsletter jinx to go with the old Power Rankings jinx. Ran a note in today’s Tuesday Extravaganza about the Jazz somehow sending ZERO players into health and safety protocols … unblemished mark perishes almost instantly (Joe Ingles): https://t.co/jrLm9CNESG pic.twitter.com/IRotzJ2vlp5:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12re7a_0dcukvKJ00

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:20 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Joe Ingles turns to side eye the ref for not calling something, stalls the offense, Warriors double Clarkson again. The little moments matter – 9:44 PM

Jay Allen: Billups says Larry Nance Jr. had an inconclusive test. That’s why he’s listed as doubtful. Nance will need two negative tests in order to play tomorrow night. Billups says he’s “hopeful” Nance will be available. -via Twitter @PDXjay / January 4, 2022

Sean Highkin: Larry Nance Jr. is a new addition to the protocols although he’s listed as “doubtful” and not “out.” -via Twitter @highkin / January 4, 2022

Neil Dalal: Wizards will have their first shootaround (instead of only a masked walkthrough) tomorrow since at Jazz on 12/18. With so many players in health and safety protocols, the Wizards have not been allowed to practice much. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Say it ain't so Joe – Jazz may trade Ingles

SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Ingles hears and reads the rumors, fully aware that his name is linked to different trades the Utah Jazz could possibly make. Nearly eight years into a fairytale-like NBA career that didn't begin until he was 27 years old, Ingles understands the business side of professional sports. But he doesn't have to like it.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Austin Rivers
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Espn#Twitter
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Zion Williamson News

Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to step on the floor this season due to a foot injury. According to ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez, Zion has been rehabbing away from the team and New Orleans “arranged for his transportation” to leave the city. “The Pelicans say Zion...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy