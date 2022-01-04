Joe Ingles becomes first Jazz player to enter COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.

Extensive Jazz injury report, highlighted by Joe Ingles being OUT (health and safety protocols) pic.twitter.com/SOG1jbyydN – 7:05 PM

Vlatko Cancar fractured his right foot last night, per the injury report. No timetable for his return is available yet. Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Utah. The Jazz will be without Joe Ingles (health and safety protocols), per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/rFy4ybcB7l – 5:58 PM

Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles reportedly in COVID protocols https://t.co/0eFZyPGDrf pic.twitter.com/Nvb4W8DVC6 – 5:53 PM

Guess there’s now a newsletter jinx to go with the old Power Rankings jinx. Ran a note in today’s Tuesday Extravaganza about the Jazz somehow sending ZERO players into health and safety protocols … unblemished mark perishes almost instantly (Joe Ingles): https://t.co/jrLm9CNESG pic.twitter.com/IRotzJ2vlp – 5:24 PM

A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:20 PM

Joe Ingles turns to side eye the ref for not calling something, stalls the offense, Warriors double Clarkson again. The little moments matter – 9:44 PM

