Dekel Agri-Vision PLC - West Africa-based agriculture company - Commences production of cashews at its processing plant at Tiebissou, Ivory Coast. Says 2,000 tonnes of raw cashews are currently on hand. The company adds that it is waiting for the final shipments of components which have been delayed by material shortages and logistics challenges. These components are a colour sorter and a shelling machine. Upon the arrival of these components, Dekel Agri-Vision said it will move to full capacity.

