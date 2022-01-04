ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Kim Ford Discusses The Lessons In Her New Self-Help Book ‘It’s Never Too Late’ [Listen]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NxgN_0dcujtWe00


Have you ever been through a situation that felt physically, mentally, and emotionally impossible to get past?

Of course, that’s a rhetorical question — we’ve all been there! — and the Get Up! crew wanted to showcase the possibility of transforming devastating seasons in life into life-changing milestones by speaking with media maven Kim Ford to discuss her new book, It’s Never Too Late: The Ultimate Guide To Make An Epic Comeback After A Setback .

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Styled as a self-help guide, It’s Never Too Late is a testament to overcoming any and all obstacles that life can throw at you from the perspective of a woman who recently went through a painful divorce. Ford speaks with us on the various topics in the book, including setting boundaries, getting back to dreams, rediscovering purpose, and ultimately finding your faith in God again by simply believing in his grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5z1S_0dcujtWe00

Source: Provided By Kim Ford / Reach Media


The main message Kim aims to get out is that we can use life’s heartaches and derailments, as unfair as they may seem, to evolve and become better versions of ourselves. That’s a message we can definitely get behind!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Enjoy our conversation with Kim Ford as she speaks on her new book, It’s Never Too Late — she also has an email list that you can join here: http://bit.ly/KimFordEmailList .

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO
GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Virgil Abloh
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Off Hair Loss Line Due To Alopecia: ‘I Can Only Laugh’ — Watch

The actress also announced the ways that she’s planning on glamming up her hair loss line, and it includes rhinestones. A little alopecia isn’t going to bother Jada Pinkett-Smith! The 50-year-old actress admitted that her latest bit of hair loss is going to be harder to hide than some of her previous struggles with the condition, which causes hair loss. She posted a video on her Instagram Tuesday December 28, showing off her gorgeous shaved head, but pointed out a distinctive line from her alopecia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian Paired a Skintight Bodysuit With Teased and Crimped Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Queen of beauty and shapewear Kim Kardashian is proving once again that she can pull off any hairstyle. The 41-year-old businesswoman starred in her company SKIMS's latest campaign, where she rocked a skintight bodysuit and '80s-styled hair.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

The 9 Best Lessons We Learned About Decluttering in 2021

We’ve been hearing a lot from experts who say minimalism is trending right now. They point out that the more time Americans spend at home, the less stuff they want to have to look at. The key to having less stuff? Getting rid of more stuff. And so decluttering is also big. (Makes sense!) The issue is that decluttering is hard. Sometimes, even harder than organizing! You may struggle with getting rid of something because you hope that Future You might be the kind of person to use said item. Or maybe the item in question was a gift and you’re feeling sentimental about it? Or maybe you’re just not motivated to clear stuff out in the first place? Either way, we’ve got some tips.
HOME & GARDEN
GreenwichTime

The 5-Minute Habit (Based on Neuroscience) That Will Change Your Life

"I've got a dream that's worth more than my sleep." –Eric Thomas. It’s true that in order to live our purpose in this world, we’ve got to have a vision and a plan for achieving our dreams. We must be tenacious in working toward our goals, and we might occasionally have to sacrifice a little sleep for that dream. However, our “hustle at any cost” culture has convinced us that this means choosing between success and quality of life (e.g. health, happiness and fulfillment). This either/or mindset is not just inaccurate — it actually threatens our bottom lines and secretly sabotages success.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Help Book
Mic

30 ways to get better sleep that you'll wish you'd known about sooner

There are so many variables that affect how quickly you fall asleep, the quality of that sleep, and how you feel when you wake up. Things like stress, noise, and pain commonly rob me of my sleep and if you know me, you know I love my sleep. So I scoured the pages of Amazon to take back control. Check out these 30 ways to get better sleep that you’ll wish you’d known about sooner.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

476
Followers
470
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy