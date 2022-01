Drakeo the Ruler has reportedly died after being stabbed Saturday night (December 18) during a music festival in his native LA. According to reports, the “Betchua” rapper was attacked backstage around 8:30 p.m. by a group of men while performing at the Once Upon A Time Festival in Exposition Park. Some reports state that a fight broke out and the 28-year-old rapper was stabbed in the neck during the altercation, though police are still investigating the incident.

