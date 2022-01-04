More free stuff?

The idea of "basic income," the notion the government should give every citizen a regular infusion of free money with no strings attached, has been around since the 16th century. However, according to Vox, this seemingly outlandish concept has come to be taken more seriously in recent years, with a number of limited basic income programs now up and running around the world. The idea—which has even found support from the likes of tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, libertarian economist Milton Friedman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang—gained fresh momentum in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as the fall of the economy and federal stimulus packages failing to meet the needs of millions left people in desperate need of some sort of guaranteed income.
