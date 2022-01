There are a lot of reasons why people in Colorado have their driver's license suspended, but there will be fewer of them in 2022. Thanks to a new law passed by the Colorado legislature, thousands of people in the state who are facing legal trouble will still be allowed to drive. As of January 1, the state will not be revoking driver licenses for reasons that have nothing to do with a person's driving skills and ability.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO