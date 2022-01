Like many school districts across the nation, the Monticello Central School District is facing a critical shortage of substitute teachers. These shortages, combined with quarantines, staff illnesses and existing vacancies, have caused disruptions to the district’s schedule, with schools needing to pivot to remote instruction when there are insufficient staff available to teach and supervise students. While the district has been working diligently to find ways to prevent these situations, including the superintendent stepping in to sub when feasible, the disruptions continue.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO