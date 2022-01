A reminder that 2022 is a boat registration year. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowans will be registering approximately 215-thousand boats before April 30th. Boat registrations are handled by county recorders. Boat owners may bring their current registration to any recorder's office when they renew. Nonresidents who register their boat in Iowa must go to the county where the boat is primarily used.

