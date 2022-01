Jan 4 (Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons said Wednesday that Sonia Martin, managing partner of its San Francisco and Oakland offices, will be its new U.S. CEO. She replaces Mike McNamara, who the firm said in July planned to step down as part of a change in its leadership structure. McNamara said in a statement he has "committed my support to helping Sonia's success."

