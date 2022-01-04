ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewards of the land: With a long-term stewardship contract set to expire next year, Malheur National Forest officials are weighing what comes next

By STEVEN MITCHELL Blue Mountain Eagle
Cover picture for the articleThe 10-year stewardship contract between the Malheur National Forest and Iron Triangle is widely credited with saving John Day’s last surviving lumber mill, creating hundreds of jobs and improving forest health. But it has also prompted criticism from some who feel the John Day-based logging company has profited...

