Flooding closes Fern Hill Road south of Forest Grove

By Dillon Mullan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j47Lh_0dcuRSJX00 Motorists, pedestrians or bicyclists caught moving or traveling around road-closure barricades receive $260 fines

Flooding closed Fern Hill Road to all traffic from Taylor Way to Geiger Road south of Forest Grove Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 4.

The Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation said in a news release that flood gates are locked and the road is impassable.

"The flood gates on Fern Hill Road are locked across the road. Do not bike or walk around the gates. Avoid travel on roads covered by water. Evena few inches of flowing water can sweep vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians off the road," spokesperson Melissa De Lyser said in the release. "Turn around, don't drown." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sk0f6_0dcuRSJX00

In Washington County, motorists, pedestrians or bicyclists caught moving or traveling around road closure barricades receive $260 fines.

Fern Hill Road is one of the most frequently flooded roadways in Washington County. When the Tualatin River rises high enough, the floodplain it crosses is inundated and the road is covered over by water.

As rainy weather continues to soak northwest Oregon, a National Weather Service hydrograph of the Tualatin River near Dilley suggests the river has not yet crested. It is expected to reach its highest level less than 3 inches below its minor flood stage sometime late Friday, Jan. 7, or early Saturday, Jan. 8. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ykt3t_0dcuRSJX00

Forest Grove News Times

Ralph's Run rescheduled for Jan. 8

The run dedicated to the missing Washington County man, along with pancake feed, was postponed due to inclement weather.The Oregon Road Runners Club, which this year is dedicating its annual Y2K Run to missing Cornelius resident Ralph Brown, has moved the event to this Saturday, Jan. 8. The event, which also features a pancake feed, was postponed due to inclement weather conditions — namely, last week's snow and ice. The half-marathon and 10K event, which was started by Brown 35 years ago as the "8.6 in '86," will kick off Forest Grove's year-long sesquicentennial celebrations. It will now be...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Omicron variant could wreck public life. Here's what you can do.

Number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than reported due to the prevalence of at-home testing.Health officials from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties warned about the proliferation of the omicron strain of COVID-19 during a tri-county health update Thursday, Jan. 6. "We are dealing with a new strain of COVID that behaves very differently than previous strains," Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County health officer, said. The doctors said coronavirus case counts have doubled week-over-week in the Portland Metro region and one Portland-area emergency room ran out of physical space for patients the day prior. The overall message?...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove man killed in New Year's Eve crash

Washington County deputies responding to the wreck at Farmington and Rood Bridge roads reportedly rescued a puppy.A Forest Grove man died after apparently losing control of his vehicle and leaving the roadway in a rural area south of Hillsboro on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. William L. Bartels, 65, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing his vehicle off Southwest Farmington and Rood Bridge roads, according to the Sheriff's Office, which responded to the crash at 2:22 p.m. New Year's Eve. He later died at the hospital of injuries he suffered in...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired. A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February. It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30, 2021

News-Times readers write in to support Ralph Brown, urge more care with COVID-19, and more.Run for Ralph this weekend Ralph Brown is an avid runner and race organizer who started the annual Oregon Road Runners Club "Y2K Run" in 1986. The race has been going strong every New Year's Day since, and this year's run is dedicated to Ralph, with proceeds going to assist in the search for him. I encourage everyone to come out to run, walk, or show support for runners, honor Ralph, and raise awareness about his missing person's case and the benefits of a strong Silver...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Snow brings car crashes around Forest Grove

Christmas night, five cars spun out off Highway 47. Sunday into Monday, crews responded to another six vehicle crashes.Forest Grove Fire & Rescue has been busy between holidays. An agency spokesperson told Pamplin Media Group that on the night of Saturday, Dec. 25, five cars spun out off Highway 47 near Dilley, and then Sunday into Monday morning, crews responded to another six vehicle crashes and four downed wires, although nobody lost power. Early Monday afternoon, Dec. 27, a sledding crash required an emergency response as well. "We've certainly got all our tires chained up," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County schools roll with the changes

Students and teachers started the year in remote learning and end it fully in-person.While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive distance learning." Campuses remained shut, classroom desks and equipment still gathering dust, bleachers silent and empty. It had been that way since March 2020, and it remained that way until this past March and April. In January, Pamplin Media Group reported on the experience of one teacher in the Banks School District — an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night. Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove decides on American Rescue Plan Act funds

The Forest Grove City Council approved a plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on small businesses, housing and homeless services.The Forest Grove City Council has approved a plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on small businesses, housing and homeless services. Forest Grove received over $2.8 million in federal funds in August. It incorporated most of the infusion into its yearly budget except for about $560,000. The council voted unanimously earlier this month to break up that leftover pot between small business grants, West Tuality Habitat for Humanity and the Forest Grove Foundation. "This is...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove joins opioid settlement

Special Projects Supervisor Kristin Burke said she hopes settlement dollars go to a new addiction and recovery center.The Forest Grove City Council voted unanimously to join a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors at its Dec. 13 meeting. The National Opioid Litigation Settlement is due to pay Oregon around $330 million over the next 18 years. The Lund Report reported Dec. 21 a new allocation agreement will flow 55% of the settlement to local governments and 45% to the state, and as much as $12 million or over $650,000 per year could be paid to Washington County....
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Dec. 3-9, 2021

This week's calls include: a very intoxicated driver, a suspicious Christmas card, and kicking cans down the road.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Dec. 3 A caller reported her boyfriend would not help carry groceries inside, which then became the source of an escalating argument. On police arrival, the pair agreed to separate for the night. No crime. Police were called to check on an unresponsive man...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County family wins two Oregon Farm Bureau awards

Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father, Larry Duyck, was also honored.A Washington County family farm brought home a pair of individual awards at the Oregon Farm Bureau Convention earlier this month. Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father Larry Duyck won the Oregon Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award. "I'm the fourth generation on our family farm in Roy. I've worked every summer of my life, except one teaching summer camp in South Korea. Even when I was teaching full-time, I would still work for the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Steven Teets fired from Forest Grove Police Department

Teets had been on leave with pay from the department, pending an internal investigation by the city.Officer Steven Teets has been fired by the Forest Grove Police Department following an internal investigation by the city. Teets is currently facing charges in Washington County Circuit Court. According to police records, early on the morning of Oct. 31, 2020, he stormed up to a Forest Grove residence that displayed a Black Lives Matter flag, pounded at the door, and challenged residents to come out and fight. According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Forest Grove officers who responded...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Winter weather brings crashes to major Forest Grove intersection

ODOT is currently reviewing about two-thirds of a mile of Highway 8 for $150,000 in improvements.The arrival of wintery weather likely played a role in crashes on back-to-back mornings at a major Forest Grove intersection that is set to receive state-funded safety upgrades. Both Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, two-vehicle collisions at the intersection of Pacific Avenue (Highway 8) and Quince Street (Highway 47) stopped traffic as Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and police assessed injuries and damage. The first saw one person transported to the hospital, while the second saw two from the same vehicle hospitalized. All injuries...
FOREST GROVE, OR
