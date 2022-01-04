ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

9 Ways To Use Newsela With Your Students

By WeAreTeachers Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOK, I have to admit I am becoming a huge Newsela fan. Here’s why. It’s really working for my students. Newsela is a free database of free quality nonfiction articles for my students from a wide array of sources. Newsela aggregates news articles from a variety of trusted sources, including The...

Teach Your Students How to Write a Friendly Letter with This Free Kit

Teaching students how to write a friendly letter is one of those timeless lessons with so many benefits. It’s a great way to get students using the writing process in an authentic way, and it can help them build empathy as they connect with those they write to. Get your students engaged in real correspondence with this free kit of resources around writing a friendly letter.
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan elementary students use class project to raise money for fellow student

Over the course of a week earlier this month, third grade bilingual students at Kemp-Carver Elementary School in Bryan raised $450 for a fellow Cub and her family. Fourth grader Rhaniyah Moore was in a Houston hospital for multiple weeks to treat a heart condition, which included undergoing a lengthy surgery and multiple follow-up procedures, said Alison Boggan, the school’s principal.
weareteachers.com

Check Out These 50 Fourth Grade Math Word Problems of the Day

Mr. Smith’s class collected coins in a big jar for 6 months. Opening your daily math lesson with a Fourth Grade Math Word Problem of the Day is an excellent way to set the stage for learning! Incorporate them at the start of your math block to build confidence, critical thinking skills, and a learning community. Students will get used to reading for meaning, while also identifying key information. Encourage students to write out equations and draw pictures to explain their thinking, since this helps them see the light when they are stuck!
weareteachers.com

14 Ways Principals Can Make Walk-throughs and Observations Easier on Everyone Right Now

Administrative classroom observation walkthroughs—so fundamental to supporting the educational process—can be nerve-wracking for teachers, even veteran ones. Add in teaching and leading through a pandemic, and stress levels can go through the roof. Here are 14 moves for administrators that make it a constructive process. 1. Share the...
The Conversation U.S.

College students with young kids – especially mothers – find themselves in a time crunch

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea We found that college students who have children had significantly less time for college than their childless peers – about 4.3 hours less per week, to be specific – and that this “time poverty” is greatest for mothers of preschool-age children. That’s according to a 2021 study of 11,195 U.S. college students. Our study found other trends as well. Student parents also often had to care for children while they were studying. The most “time-poor” parents sacrificed a great deal more of their free time for their studies...
97ZOK

6 Great Ways for Illinois Students to Use Their Mental Health Days

The year 2022 begins with a very long list of new laws. One very overdue law now makes children's mental health a much bigger priority. A new Illinois law allows public school students to have five excused mental health absences each school year. Students won't be required to provide a doctor’s note under the new law, and will also be allowed to make up any work missed from that day off.
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
jacksonvillefreepress.com

The Danger of White Privilege in Schools

By Iheoma U. Iruka – What if Ethan Crumbley were a 15-year-old Black boy? While the nation grapples with the tragic events surrounding the recent Michigan high school shooting, there’s one thing that’s clear: White privilege enabled Ethan Crumbley to return to his classroom after school officials were alerted about potential concerns of violence.
yourgv.com

PHOTOS: Using math, Students build gingerbread creations

Students in Kim Chandler’s and Lauren Fears’ class enjoy using their math and creative skills to design gingerbread houses. Students had to count the number of walls required for the sides of the house and the number of shingles for the roof. Once the students followed the instructions to build their houses, next they decorated their houses with candies that were different sizes and shapes.
Michigan Advance

From the schoolhouse to the state House: Burned-out teacher finds new way to advocate for students

When Kyle Zawacki first started teaching nine years ago, he thought he would retire as a teacher. Then came a pandemic and politicized fights about critical race theory (CRT) between school districts, parents and teachers, which became too much for Zawacki to bear.  Zawacki, who was a social studies and Native American studies teacher at […] The post From the schoolhouse to the state House: Burned-out teacher finds new way to advocate for students appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale District Shifting 2 Schools To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two schools in the Twin Cities are switching to distance learning later this week. Robbinsdale Area Schools sent a letter to families on Tuesday saying that Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School are shifting to at-home learning due to the number of positive and symptomatic COVID-19 cases. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) posted an image of the letter on social media. Distance learning at the two schools will begin Thursday and last through Jan. 17, district officials say, adding that there are currently no plans to change learning models at other district schools. The district says it will continue to monitor and assess the situation with state and local health officials, adjusting learning models or classroom setups as needed. RELATED: Parents Sending Kids Back To School Amid COVID Surge Nervous About The Weeks Ahead Earlier this week, students across Minnesota returned to the classroom after the holiday break. While no districts have remained closed to switched to distance learning, some parents and educators told WCCO that they think more disruptions are inevitable given the spread of the Omicron variant in the state.
ROBBINSDALE, MN

