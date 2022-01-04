ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kentucky High School Basketball Polls

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. George Rogers Clark (9) 11-1 117

2. Cov. Catholic (2) 12-2 101

3. Lou. Ballard - 10-4 86

4. North Laurel - 10-3 68

5. Lou. Male - 8-3 54

6. Pulaski Co. (1) 15-0 48

7. Lexington Catholic - 11-3 32

8. Ashland Blazer - 9-4 28

9. Bowling Green - 10-2 27

10. Warren Central - 9-1 24

Others receiving votes: Woodford Co. 17. Lou. DuPont Manual 12. Perry Co. Central 7. Murray 6. McCracken County 6. Lincoln Co. 5. Madison Central 5. Pikeville 5. Lou. Jeffersontown 4. Boyle Co. 3. Cooper 2. Greenwood 1. Madisonville-North Hopkins 1. North Oldham 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (12) 13-1 120

2. Bullitt East - 13-1 94

3. George Rogers Clark - 11-1 93

4. Notre Dame - 9-1 75

5. Anderson Co. - 12-1 66

6. McCracken County - 12-1 53

7. Franklin Co. - 11-1 38

8. Ryle - 10-2 23

9. Pikeville - 11-1 12

(tie) Bowling Green - 8-3 12

(tie) Dixie Heights - 11-2 12

Others receiving votes: Russell 10. Marshall Co. 9. Corbin 9. North Laurel 6. Lou. Mercy 6. Pulaski Southwestern 4. Berea 3. Henderson Co. 3. Lou. Male 3. Danville 3. Breckinridge Co. 3. Owensboro Catholic 2. Pulaski Co. 1.

All AP subscribers are eligible to vote in the poll. Here are this week’s voters: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Kentucky Today, Louisville; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WSON, Henderson.

