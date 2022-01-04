Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 9-0 103

2. Reynoldsburg 9-2 100

3. Cin. Princeton (5) 9-1 93

4. Dublin Coffman (1) 8-1 74

5. Bellbrook (1) 10-0 66

6. Can. Glenoak 8-1 44

7. Pickerington Cent. 7-2 41

8. Newark 7-3 38

9. Akr. Hoban 8-0 36

10. Holland Spring. 9-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 28. Mason 26. Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Green 13.

DIVISION II

1. Granville (3) 11-0 102

2. Napoleon (5) 10-1 85

3. Cols. Hartley (3) 7-0 82

4. Alliance Marlington 9-0 76

5. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-1 66

6. Kettering Alter (3) 9-0 54

7. Shelby 11-0 46

8. Tol. Cent. Cath. 9-0 40

9. Canal Fulton NW 10-1 36

10. Thornville Sheridan 7-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 28. Lancaster Fairfield Union 21. 13. Salem 16. Akr. SVSM 16. Lima Shawnee 15.

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (2) 10-0 104

2. Worthington Christian (3) 10-1 82

3. Cardington-Lincoln 10-0 75

4. Wauseon 8-1 57

5. Arcanum (1) 10-1 46

6. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 7-2 42

7. Apple Creek Waynedale (3) 9-0 39

8. Sardinia Eastern (1) 11-2 37

9. Cols. Africentric 5-1 32

10. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 27. New Lexington 25. Spring. Greenon 22. Berlin Hiland (1) 22. Delphos Jefferson 21. Richwood N. Union (1) 21. Cin. Seven Hills 15. Youngs. Liberty 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 10-0 139

2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 10-0 97

3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 88

4. Russia 10-2 69

5. New Madison Tri-Village 8-2 63

6. Waterford 7-1 61

7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 53

8. Tree of Life (1) 11-0 40

9. New Riegel 8-0 27

10. Convoy Crestview 10-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. 12. Miller City 14. 13 New Knoxville 13. Cin. Country Day 12.