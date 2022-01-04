ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech hires Chris Weinke as quarterbacks coach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke was named Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach on Tuesday.

Following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses, coach Geoff Collins fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude.

New offensive coordinator offensive Chip Long will coach the Yellow Jackets’ tight ends.

Weinke, who led Florida State to the 1999 national championship and won the Heisman in 2000, most recently served as Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was the Vols’ running backs coach in 2018.

“In addition to being one of the great quarterbacks in college football history himself, Chris has coached and trained some of the game’s top quarterbacks, and I can’t wait for our talented quarterbacks to benefit from his knowledge and experience,” Collins said.

Weinke served one year as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2017. He spent two seasons in the NFL as the Rams’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16.

While at Alabama, Weinke worked with offensive line coach Brent Key, who has joined Collins’ staff as assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Weinke began his coaching career as the director of football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Following his playing career at Florida State, Weinke was drafted in the fourth round by Carolina in the 2001 NFL draft. He played seven seasons with Carolina and San Francisco.

