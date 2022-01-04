ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

American Cities With the Most Dog Parks

By Sarah Burns
247tempo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent study by the American Pet Products Association, 69 million American households have a dog, and ownership of pets of all kinds has gone up during the pandemic. Meanwhile, many people have sought to escape densely-populated cities such as New York and have looked for less crowded places...

247tempo.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Densely Populated City in the World

The COVID-19 pandemic reminds people that crowded cities have distinct disadvantages, beyond those which are obvious. The Omicron variant has aggressively spread at an unimaginable rate, and people in close quarters have suffered the effects brutally. This can be added to trouble in densely populated areas which included pollution, lack of clean water, and the […]
POLITICS
247tempo.com

The Oldest Ski Area in Every State

Skiing has been a popular winter sport and pastime in the United States for more than a century. It has been boosted by some important developments since then. The world’s first chairlift was installed in Sun Valley, Idaho in 1936 and chairlifts and gondolas are now ubiquitous – you wouldn’t think of hiking up to the top of your favorite slope five or six times in a day.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
WJHG-TV

Panama City’s first dogs and drinks park is coming soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Life’s not “ruff” when you can enjoy a drink and play with a dog. Panama City will soon have its first dog park with a bar. “You can grab a beer too, so it’s kinda like your local dog park but more VIP exclusive,” said Managing Partner Rachel Wall.
PANAMA CITY, FL
247tempo.com

National Parks with the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.
CELL PHONES
fox13news.com

City of Sarasota looks to add waterfront dog parks

SARASOTA, Fla. - Lisa Lampel and her dog Enzo may soon have more places in Sarasota to stretch their legs. "It's great to be outside. Right now we are needing a whole lot more fresh air," she said. Currently, there are only two dog parks within the city of Sarasota....
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#City Park#United States#American#Tempo#The Trust For Public Land
county10.com

Dog Park at the Riverwalk now open in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Rotary Club shared on Facebook that they have opened the Dog Park at the Riverwalk. Check it out in the video below. The Riverwalk is located behind the Fremont County Fairgrounds. County 10 will keep you updated as more plans for the Riverwalk are...
RIVERTON, WY
kpcw.org

Park City Winos

Joining us this morning are founders of parkcitywinos.com, Jeff Roberts, and Melissa Band. The website was launched with the hope of elevating drinking in Utah. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
PARK CITY, UT
KXLY

These were the most popular dog breeds in the US in 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NWI.com

Cities with the most retirees in the US

Extra Space Storage used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to determine the 25 cities with the most people who are 65 years or older.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Closest national parks to Kansas City

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Star-Herald

New dog park opens in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff has recently opened a new dog park. The Terry Carpenter Dog Park recently opened and is located just north of the Scottsbluff High School softball fields. Citizens of Scottsbluff have long been requesting a dog park on the north side of the city...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
pvaz.net

American Legion Park Temporarily Closed

Starting Monday, January 3, 2022, the American Legion Park will be closed for the installation of new playground equipment. The park will be closed for the month of January. We apologize for any inconvenience. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Community Services at 928-759-3090. American Legion Park...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Offers COVID-19 Home Tests to Residents

WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Monday, January 10th, Yolo County will begin to distribute free home test kits to residents in order to shorten their isolation periods to less than 10 days. Yolo County recently revised its COVID-19 regulations to align with the State of California. “The revised guidance allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to shorten their isolation to less than 10 days if they have no symptoms or symptoms are improving (including no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines) AND test negative for COVID-19 on day 5 or later,” said Yolo County’s Public Information Officer in a press release. Additionally, Yolo County is working to provide more drive-thru testing locations as well as working with their partners to provide testing at other community locations. For information on HYT testing sites, please visit, healthydavistogether.org. For information on ORALE COVID-19 testing sites in rural communities, please visit the ORALE COVID-19 website.
YOLO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy