ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

By Josie Green
247tempo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten”...

247tempo.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
ARTnews

Mysterious Figurines Discovered in Iran’s ‘Burnt City’

The Iranian archaeological site known as the Burnt City, abandoned for unknown reasons in 2350 B.C.E., has long been a treasure trove of unique archaeological finds. The Tehran Times reported this week that a team of Iranian, Serbian, and Italian archaeologists discovered rare figurines of people and animals. “The figurines include various animal designs, especially cows, as well as human statues, which are in the form of sitting women and standing men,” Iranian archaeologist Hossein Moradi told the Iranian Labour News Agency last week. Also found during the dig was a kiln. Archaeologists aren’t sure what these figurines may have signified—research into...
SCIENCE
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Newly Excavated Burial Grounds in Egypt Reveal Ancient Mummies with Gold Tongues

If you found yourself intrigued by an ancient mummy with a tongue wrapped in golden foil unearthed in Alexandria earlier this year, you are in luck: two more mummies like it have been discovered at a site in Minya, Egypt. On Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Facebook that a University of Barcelona–led archaeological mission had begun researching two burial tombs that may date back to the 26th Dynasty, which is believed to span from 664 B.C.E. to 525 B.C.E. One of those gravesites had never before been excavated. The archaeologists turned up two bodies—one a man, the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutankhamun
vinepair.com

Archeologists Unearth 5,800 Year Old Ancient Egyptian Beer

In the words of The Bangles: Drink like an Egyptian. According to new archeological research, beer was widely consumed and produced in Ancient Egypt, as far back as 5,800 years ago. The study was published in the December issue of the Journal of Anthropological Archeology, and headed by Professor Jiajing Wang from Dartmouth University. The work of Wang and colleagues determined that beer was not only a commodity in pre-unified Egypt, but used for ritual purposes.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Ancient DNA reveals the world’s oldest family tree

Analysis of ancient DNA from one of the best-preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain has revealed that most of the people buried there were from five continuous generations of a single extended family. By analyzing DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals entombed at Hazleton North long cairn...
SCIENCE
Shore News Network

Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Shipwrecks, Find Hundreds Of Silver Coins From Almost 2,000 Years Ago

Archaeologists discovered two ancient shipwrecks off the Mediterranean cost filled with ancient coins from 2,000 years ago, the Associated Press reported. Artifacts from the discovery, made near the ancient city of Caesarea, date back to the Roman and Mamluk periods, nearly 1,700 and 600 years ago, respectively, according to the AP. The findings included hundreds of silver and bronze coins dating to the middle of the third century, with more than 500 silver coins dating back to the Middle Ages.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Center#Luxor#Egyptian#Tempo#History Com#Unesco
Daily Mail

Copper 'slave badge' used to identify enslaved people in Charleston who were hired out to temporary owners in 1835, Egypt's Golden City and oldest human footprints in North America are among world’s top ten archaeological discoveries for 2021

A small slave badge engraved with the year ‘1853’ that was discovered in Charleston, South Carolina earlier this year is one of Archaeology Magazine’s top 10 discoveries in 2021. The square, copper item served as a permit, allowing the servant to work in the city and away...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

How the ancient Egyptians' incessant love for cats ultimately led to their downfall

Egypt was perhaps the first civilization that took cats as pets. Over 10,000 years ago, the Egyptian civilization was among the first to domesticate wild cats. Back then, people would regularly spot cats that roamed in their agricultural fields. When the farmers would get bored, they would rub the back of these pretty little wild creatures and offer them scraps that lay around. Those were the first cats to be petted by humans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Egypt
heritagedaily.com

Top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2021

Rare mosaic depicting Homer’s Iliad discovered in UK. Archaeologists excavating an elaborate Roman villa complex have uncovered a rare mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad. The University of Leicester’s School of Archaeology and Ancient History examined the site in September 2021, revealing the remains of a mosaic that...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Archaeologists recover treasures from ancient shipwrecks

Underwater archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have recovered treasures from the survey of two shipwrecks off the coast of Caesarea in Israel. The survey was conducted by the IAA’s Marine Archaeology Unit, which found the remains of two wrecked hulls and cargoes scattered in shallow depths of around 4 meters along the sea floor.
SCIENCE
Freethink

A papyrus reveals how the Great Pyramid was built

The Great Pyramid in Egypt is the last of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World. The tomb for Pharaoh Khufu — “Cheops” in Greek — sits on the Giza plateau about 3 kilometers southwest of Egypt’s capitol Cairo, and it’s huge: nearly 147 meters high and 230.4 meters on each side (it’s now slightly smaller due to erosion). Built of roughly 2.3 million limestone and rose granite stones from hundreds of kilometers away, it’s long posed a couple of vexing and fascinating mysteries: How did the ancient Egyptians manage to get all of these stones to Giza, and how did they build such a monumental object? All sorts of exotic ideas have been floated, including assistance from aliens visiting earth. Now, as the result of an amazing find in a cave 606 kilometers away, we have an answer in the form of 4,600-year-old, bound papyrus scrolls, the oldest papyri ever found. They’re the journal of one of the managers who helped build the great pyramid. It’s the only eye-witness account of building the Great Pyramid that’s ever been found.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy