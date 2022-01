Another wave of snow is hitting Colorado, likely to blanket the central and northern mountains with the highest totals. According to the National Weather Service, between 12 and 36 inches will fall throughout Thursday evening along the northwestern peaks of the Park, Front, and Gore ranges. It is also expected that eight to 16 inches will fall over the I-70 Mountain Corridor, likely to have an impact on travel.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO