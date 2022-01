El Paso has an amazingly rich history so it's no surprise that one of the El Paso landmarks will be included in an upcoming show that people can watch on the History Channel. Doroteo Arango, also known as Pancho Villa, became one of the most important, if not THE most important figures during the Mexican Revolution from 1910-1920. Many battles took place in Juarez & El Paso would be the home for many soldiers to take refuge, weapons, transportation, & communications.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO