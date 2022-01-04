ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

5 Times Trey Songz Was Accused Of Assault Or Sexual Misconduct

By BreAnna Bell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Songz came under fire just before the start of 2022 when he was accused, again, of sexual misconduct — this time, by former University of Nevada, Las Vegas women’s basketball...

thesource.com

Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Basketball Star/Artist Dylan Gonzalez

R&B star Trey Songz has been accused of rape. Trey’s name began trending online after Dylan Gonzalez, a former UNLV basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
