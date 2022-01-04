ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently La La Anthony Is Looking For A Love Like Her Friend Ciara's

By BreAnna Bell
blavity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa La Anthony hints she's ready for a love like the one between her friends Ciara and Russell Wilson. The Power actress shared a Happy New Year post that caught the attention of many Instagram users. With a photo of her posed in a nude, body-hugging dress on top of a...

blavity.com

