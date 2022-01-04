ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 10 Gurucul Blog Posts of 2021

By Jane Grafton
 2 days ago

What resonated with our readers this past year? What were the top 10 Gurucul blog posts of 2021? We thought 2021 would be on its way back to normal. Despite vaccinations, Covid-19 still impacted operations across the globe, requiring new ways to secure the remote workforce and manage remote access. Trends...

Related
Top 10 Performing Identity Blogs in 2021

2021 was a remarkable year since businesses began overcoming challenges and uncertainties worldwide amid the global pandemic. Regardless of the industry, almost every organization bounced back and made every effort to stay up and running in the most unpredictable times. As far as the consumer identity and access management (CIAM)...
2021 Roundup: The Top 5 Must-Read Blogs on the Modern Data Stack

For the modern data stack world, this year has been a series of new companies entering the space, funding announcements, some wars, and lots of fun data memes. Can we call this the year when the “modern data stack” finally became mainstream? Well, only time will tell… But there’s definitely a lot happening in this space — new job titles, frameworks, tools, and predictions for the future.
Best of 2021 – What We Can Learn From the 2021 Microsoft Data Breach

As we close out 2021, we at Security Boulevard wanted to highlight the most popular articles of the year. Following is the next in our series of the Best of 2021. In this blog, we’ll review the details of the most recent breach against the Microsoft Exchange Server. However, this blog’s point is that these forms of cyber attacks will continue and could likely accelerate. Trying to react after the fact is not the way to do business. If your toolsets or MSSP services don’t enable you to automatically detect and stop these types of sophisticated intrusion attacks, such as the recent Solarwinds attack, or whatever the next attack is—you have the wrong approach and the wrong toolset.
Top 5 Cloud and Cyber Security Stories of 2021

1. What’s Log4j vulnerability and why tech companies are afraid of it?. An Apache Log4j library is “ubiquitous” across applications and its exploitation gives full server control easily. Log4j vulnerability has shaken the tech companies. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has reported the arrival of a scanner for recognizing web services affected by two Apache Log4j remote code execution weaknesses, followed as CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-45046. Read more Bleeping computer.
Top 5 Security Breaches of 2021

In today’s digital age, cybercrime is on the rise, and the number of breaches experienced by businesses and individuals is only growing. This year, we’ve exceeded the number of breaches seen in 2020. While we’ve not reached the dizzying heights of 2017 and its 1,529 data breaches, we don’t have anything to celebrate.
How Large Organizations Can Easily Scan for Log4j Vulnerabilities

The Log4j vulnerability may not have changed everyone’s world, but it certainly provided an end of year wake up call for the entire software development world. Notably, it’s highlighted that critical systems are more than just connections and software. They are software components. As more and more customers have crucial software projects in development within their organization, these vulnerabilities are an ongoing concern.
Five Key Objectives for a Security Intelligence Advisor

The key objectives for security intelligence advisors were adapted from a recent webinar, “Taking Your Intelligence Function from Good to Great.” This article represents the combined advice of our expert panelists from that broadcast. Intelligence professionals need to think of themselves as not only “analysts,” but as information...
Kaseya’s Best Blogs of 2021

2021 was a busy year for Kaseya. As the year draws to an end, we’d like to take the time to look back at some of our most sought-after blog posts that kept you entertained and enlightened. From virtualization and third-party patching to CapEx versus OpEx analyses and hybrid work trends, our blogs covered a host of eclectic topics of interest that trended for the greater part of 2021. Here’s a brief recap of our 10 most popular blog posts from the past year.
Why Insider Threat Risk Increases in the Cloud

As organizations move to the cloud, enterprise data is increasingly created, used and stored across a variety of SaaS and cloud-based service providers. While these services bring new efficiencies and, in some cases, improved platform security, they also bring new risks – and enterprise security teams need to know what goes on behind the curtain of their SaaS and cloud partners when it comes to how their data is protected.
Top Digital Insurance blogs of 2021

Rounding out our Best Of week, here are the most-read blogs we posted on our site this year. Thanks for reading and we'll see you in 2022!. Insurance work-at-home isn't going away post-COVID. Investing in the development of a secure, user-friendly digital workspace environment can help keep your organization flexible...
Top 7 Questions to Ask During a POC with a Cloud Security Vendor

Welcome to the fourth and final blog post in our series dedicated to helping you find a cloud security vendor that fits your cloud security strategy. This series takes you along the journey of picking, evaluating, identifying and assessing your security partners so you can feel confident as you deliver cloud security to your organization.
Discovering New Ways To Phish | Avast

A years-long research effort between computer scientists at Stony Brook University and private industry researchers have found more than 1,000 new and more sophisticated phishing automation toolkits across the globe. What’s interesting about this effort is these tools can help subvert the multi-factor authentication (MFA) of just about any website using two key techniques, man-in-the-middle (MITM), and reverse web proxies. Let’s talk about how the attack works, how these tools were found in the wild, and what you can do about them to keep using MFA to protect your own logins.
A Walk Through a Year of Website Security: Part I

Over the last year, Sucuri has provided a wide array of posts in regards to how sites are infected, the types of attacks we’ve discovered, how to detect them, and how to prevent future infections with certain methods and tools. In this article we’ll discuss our top 10 posts involving website security, and what site owners can learn from them. Hopefully, these posts will provide more insight into how you can identify risks, and how to avoid them moving forward.
2021 in Review, Part 4: 5 Cybersecurity Topics to Watch in 2022

One of the core principles of cybersecurity is not letting things “slip through the cracks”. An effective security posture depends on visibility. The more visibility you have into the environments where your data is, the more successful you will be in applying your organization’s security protocols and identifying suspicious behavior.
Top 10 Security Challenges for 2022

This time of year is traditionally for either looking back at the previous year or looking forward to the year ahead. While there have been great advances over the years with respect to information security tools, technologies, training and awareness, significant challenges remain. What follows are my estimations of the top information security challenges for 2022. Please note that I could probably have written the same challenges for 2021, 2019, 2001 and perhaps even 1973. Some of these issues are perennial, some are new. And as a lawyer, some of these challenges are specific to security-focused lawyers rather than technical challenges which might be faced by CISOs.
Tips for Optimizing Your Blog Post After It's Live

The content creation process doesn't end when your post goes live on your site. Once it's published, there are still some optimization steps to take. If you put time and effort into creating a blog post, you want to ensure it's not wasted by having your post get lost in the depths of SERPs.
Hybrid Work Requires New E-Discovery Approach

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a radical shift away from office spaces and toward more flexible work-from-home environments and routines. Now, more than 20 months later, the majority of businesses appear to be adopting a hybrid work model with employees splitting their work hours between home and the office. According to a recent study by Microsoft, nearly two-thirds of business leaders are considering revamping their physical office spaces to better accommodate hybrid work environments.
How to Recover from a Client-side Attack

I recently spoke to a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) who explained that he disliked marketing and saw it as a risk and cost center to his business. He seemed to believe that everything his company’s marketing team did on its website was a risk and even called some standard marketing practices “reckless.” I get it. To those who are unfamiliar with marketing, a lot of what marketers do can seem strange and intimidating. It is the marketing team’s job to make sure prospects know the business exists and convince them to interact with the business by reading blogs, downloading content, and sharing their contact information. Collecting a prospect’s contact information and safely storing that information is key to building business relationships, conveying product/service value propositions, and, ultimately, generating revenue.
MY TAKE: Why companies had better start taking the security pitfalls of API proliferation seriously

APIs are putting business networks at an acute, unprecedented level of risk – a dynamic that has yet to be fully acknowledged by businesses. That said, APIs are certain to get a lot more attention by security teams — and board members concerned about cyber risk mitigation — in 2022. This is so because a confluence of developments in 2021 has put API security in the spotlight, where it needs to be.
