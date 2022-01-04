Top 10 Gurucul Blog Posts of 2021

As we close out 2021, we at Security Boulevard wanted to highlight the most popular articles of the year. Following is the next in our series of the Best of 2021. In this blog, we’ll review the details of the most recent breach against the Microsoft Exchange Server. However, this blog’s point is that these forms of cyber attacks will continue and could likely accelerate. Trying to react after the fact is not the way to do business. If your toolsets or MSSP services don’t enable you to automatically detect and stop these types of sophisticated intrusion attacks, such as the recent Solarwinds attack, or whatever the next attack is—you have the wrong approach and the wrong toolset.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO