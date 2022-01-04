ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Sahil Jain ranks 20,895th in Boys’ 16 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 25

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Brook tennis player Sahil Jain won 44 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec....

dupagepolicyjournal.com

The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Noah Bobofchak junior tennis player earns 72 in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Naperville tennis player Noah Bobofchak is ranked 5,232nd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 72 total points, split between 72 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
NAPERVILLE, IL
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Men's Hoops Stopped by Edgewood

Bendictine University issued the following announcement on Jan. 5. The Benedictine University men's basketball team saw a two-game win streak end in a spirited contest with Edgewood at home. FINAL SCORE. Edgewood 75, Benedictine 72. THE DETAILS. • After Edgewood scored the first four points of the contest, a majority...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WMAZ

The 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in the last seven years

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Two people will share the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history after hitting all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. The jackpot was worth $632.6 million. That's a cash payout of close to $225 million for each winner.
LOTTERY
KTSM

NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season. Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
Reuters

Storm's Sue Bird ready to return for another season

2022-01-07 18:06:54 GMT+00:00 - Sue Bird is putting off retirement for at least one more year to return to the Seattle Storm next season. Bird, 41, announced her decision in an Instagram post on Friday, much to the delight of the Storm. The team's official Twitter site posted a picture of the four-time WNBA champion along with a pair of goats (as in "Greatest Of All Time"), accompanied by the words "Bird is Back."
NBA
Connecticut Post

UConn men’s basketball home game with Butler rescheduled to Jan. 18

UConn will get a double-shot of Butler in a couple of weeks. The Huskies’ home game with Butler, which was originally scheduled on Jan. 1 but canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program, will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.
HARTFORD, CT
dupagepolicyjournal.com

23 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60187 during Q1

At least 23 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60187 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS

