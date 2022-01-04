ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

How high did Hinsdale junior tennis player Quinn Reiser rank in Boys’ 12 bracket in week ending Dec. 25?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHinsdale tennis player Quinn Reiser is ranked 3,518th in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 56 total points, split...

