DEVILS LAKE – The calendar year has officially been flipped for the Devils Lake Boys Hockey team, albeit a few days later than initially anticipated. After their Jan. 4 road trip was moved to Jan. 10, the Firebirds instead took to the ice for the first time in 2022 against West Fargo at Burdick Arena on Jan. 6. Here is how the team fared in the contest. Boys: ...

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 25 MINUTES AGO