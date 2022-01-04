ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Anthony Arnieri ranks 5,387th in Boys' 18 bracket in November

By DuPage Policy Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmhurst tennis player Anthony Arnieri finished 5,387th in November in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started November...

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

Minnesota Gophers women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen is recovering after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery. Whalen, 39, underwent successful surgery Tuesday evening, according to a release from the University of Minnesota. She will not coach Minnesota's game Thursday at Rutgers, instead being replaced by associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis. Whalen's...
How did Brandon Dumbell from Naperville place in Boys’ 16 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 18?

Naperville tennis player Brandon Dumbell is ranked 5,253rd in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 94 total points, split between 94 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
Hermantown rocks Denfeld while Marshall sneaks past C-E-C on the ice

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It was a top tier tilt on the ice as number one ranked Hermantown took down sixth ranked, Duluth Denfeld, 6-1 in a possible sectional finals preview. Denfeld scored the first goal of the game but Hermantown would score the next six. On the...
Vedh White ranks 6,678th in Boys’ 14 bracket in May

Hinsdale tennis player Vedh White finished 6,678th in May in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started May ranked 6,521st. By the end of the month they’d earned 26 across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments, winning...
Hinsdale tennis player Nicholas Marringa ranks in Boys’ 16 bracket in November

Hinsdale tennis player Nicholas Marringa finished 5,623rd in November in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started November ranked 5,511th. By the end of the month they’d earned 83 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments,...
Annie Wang ranks 18,613th in Girls’ 18 singles bracket by November

Riverwoods tennis player Annie Wang won 30 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. Their 30 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for an 18,613th ranking. They started...
Alexander Bigard ranks 26,526th in Boys’ 16 singles bracket in June

Newton tennis player Alexander Bigard won 16 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started June ranked 24,301st. Their 16 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
Clarendon Hills tennis player Dylan Tekwani ranks in Boys’ 12 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Clarendon Hills tennis player Dylan Tekwani is ranked 4,766th in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 20 total points, split between 20 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
Hinsdale tennis player Bodie Teuscher ranks in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Hinsdale tennis player Bodie Teuscher is ranked 4,633rd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 92 total points, split between 92 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
Olney tennis player Carter Seaman ranks in Boys’ 18 bracket in November

Olney tennis player Carter Seaman finished 8,399th in November in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started November ranked 8,380th. By the end of the month they’d earned 24 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments,...
Adrian Norcio ranks 27,706th in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in June

Edwardsville tennis player Adrian Norcio won 15 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started June ranked 25,392nd. Their 15 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
Joshua Batt ranks 7,739th in Boys’ 14 bracket in May

Bannockburn tennis player Joshua Batt finished 7,739th in May in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started May ranked 7,584th. By the end of the month they’d earned 16 across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments, winning...
Men's Hoops Stopped by Edgewood

Bendictine University issued the following announcement on Jan. 5. The Benedictine University men's basketball team saw a two-game win streak end in a spirited contest with Edgewood at home. FINAL SCORE. Edgewood 75, Benedictine 72. THE DETAILS. • After Edgewood scored the first four points of the contest, a majority...
NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season. Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving […]
37 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60139 during Q1

At least 37 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60139 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
