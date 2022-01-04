ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Marvin 'Bud' Moon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Marvin “Bud” Moon went to be with the Lord on Saturday Jan. 1, 2022. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of 65 years and loving family. Bud was born on Jan. 3, 1935, to the late Edwin Moon and Rachel McCannon Moon. He was a faithful member...

