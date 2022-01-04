John Marvin 'Bud' Moon

WHEELING – C.E. “Bud” Winnett, Wheeling Mo., passed away on Friday Dec. 17, 2021 at the University of Columbia, Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charla (Wheeling, Mo), his son Gregory (Nashville), daughters Karen (Sacramento), Cheryl (Naples, Italy) and Michelle, (Shelbina) plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bud Winnett is well-known locally as well as nationally, as an accomplished long arm quilter having quilter having quilted well over 250 Quilts of Valors, and over 500 cherished family quilts. Bud had a wide variety of interests and hobbies throughout his 91 years of life. Activities ranged from instructing a rifle squad to photojournalist, military history to medieval recreation, but throughout it all, he was always involved in playing his bass guitar in local country bands on the West Coast. Careers ranged from working in the circus at age 15, to being in the US Air Force, industrial engineer, business owner and school custodian. The family requests that no flowers be sent but rather make donations in his name to the Wheeling, Mo. Fire department. Service will be held at the Higginsville Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

WHEELING, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO