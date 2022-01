Everyone understands your concerns about the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, but your local hospital’s ER is not the place to allay your fears. While Emergency does have limited numbers of PCR tests, the supply is for departmental use and not available to the general public- so if you need a test for travel reasons, or post-holiday reassurance and have no symptoms, do not come to ER and overload the facilities.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO