In the final game at the MAC before the province wide shut down due to COVID-19, the Renfrew Wolves gave their fans something to cheer about. Renfrew was up 5-1 on Carleton Place, but rode the comeback wave to hold on for a 6-5 win in a shootout. Tyler Schweitzer, Sam Willits, Noah Vom Scheidt, and Tyson Tomasini all tallied for the Wolves. Will Craig was solid between the pipes, turning aside 42 shots in the win.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO