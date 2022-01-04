Eganville man charged with mischief over New Year’s

A Belle Plaine woman is facing five charges after being pulled over early New Year’s Day morning. Blue Earth county court records say 18 year old Allison Doheny was charged with assault on a correctional employee, assault of a peace officer, driving while intoxicated, alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours and consumption of liquor by a person under the age of 21. Authorities say Doheny was stopped for running a stop sign and appeared to be intoxicated. During the booking process, Doheny was accused of kicking an officer in the forehead and biting a jail staffer.

BELLE PLAINE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO