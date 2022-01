An international organization and the first of its kind on the Cardano blockchain aimed to protect and restore nature’s most endangered and vulnerable species. The Endangered Empire team is releasing an on-going series of NFT’s targeting one endangered or vulnerable species per series. Over the span of the project, they aim to donate millions of dollars to wildlife and green organizations focused on protecting and rebuilding the targeted species’ habitats. Each series will feature a new species voted on by their community. Founded by Christian Nelson (Chino), a Bachelor in Electrical Engineering and a crypto enthusiast, who aims to use the abundance of NFTs to rescue, restore, and rebuild nature and strengthen its benefits to mankind.

