Environment

Advisory Message: Winter Weather Advisory until 06:00PM Tuesday in the Coast Range

By Tillamook County Emergency Management
northcoastcitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In...

www.northcoastcitizen.com

Comments / 0

NottinghamMD.com

WINTER WEATHER: NWS provides updated snowfall forecast, arrival timeline

UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Another round of snow is headed toward Maryland and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of total accumulation with isolated pockets of up to 6 inches. The Winter Weather Advisory will be … Continue reading "WINTER WEATHER: NWS provides updated snowfall forecast, arrival timeline" The post WINTER WEATHER: NWS provides updated snowfall forecast, arrival timeline appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WHNT-TV

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 PM for parts of North Alabama

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in Southern Tennessee and Madison and Jackson counties in Alabama. Moisture is rapidly exiting North Alabama and Southern-Middle Tennessee, with temperatures staying just warm enough to miss out on big issues. Still, temperatures will drop overnight, so any lingering moisture on the roads could lead to some slick spots for the Friday morning commute.
MADISON, AL
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland and northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel over passes will be difficult. Visibility could be down to a quarter mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
CBS Pittsburgh

How To Prepare, Pack Your Car For All Situations Heading Into Severe Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While what recently happened in the Virginia Snow storm was the extreme, it doesn’t take much to find yourself stuck. A serious accident ahead on the Parkway North with no way to get off of the road, and suddenly you’re just sitting. In those situations, there are some essentials you will want to have with you to help you get through. It’s always when you’re not expecting it that you suddenly wished you’d thrown a few things in your vehicle. The images from Virginia this week, or those from our own Turnpike a few years ago clearly illustrate what...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 21:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...North Laramie Range including Garrett and Esterbrook. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be difficult due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling snow. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Winter Storm Thursday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another storm is headed our way by Thursday night. This storm will be a quick mover, but will still cause problems with your Friday morning commute and school plans. We expect snow to start across central Maryland by about 9 p.m. on Thursday night, before ending Friday morning by 5 a.m. Look for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches with a few spots seeing 5 inches before it ends. Colder and sunny skies will follow on Friday afternoon and Saturday as well. By Sunday, a slight warm-up and more clouds may produce a few showers, but we should reach the low to mid 40’s again. Much colder and blustery conditions will return next week but mainly dry sunny conditions as well. Have a pleasant evening and remember to always clean off your car before heading out on the roads. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Again

Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Strong winds and blowing snow with low visibility expected. North winds gusting to 40 mph, and visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Near Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will develop this afternoon and continue through Saturday. Larger snow drifts will form. Avalanches will be possible near steep terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
northcoastcitizen.com

Alert: High Wind Warning until 10:00AM Friday in the Coast Range

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph, higher gusts possible on ridges and peaks. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow...
Comments / 0

