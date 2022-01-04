Advisory Message: Winter Weather Advisory until 06:00PM Tuesday in the Coast Range

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland and northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
Comments / 0