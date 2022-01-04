ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Vero Neuropathy offering FREE Lunch/Dinner Seminars around town | Paid Content

weareiowa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Board Certified in Neuropathy at Vero Neuropathy, talks about a woman who traveled 5 hours and came in with the use of a walker who now walks around "perfectly normal" after receiving treatments!...

www.weareiowa.com

weareiowa.com

The gift of confidence offered at Valley View Medical Clinic | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Valley View Medical Clinic in Pleasant Hill is offering a gift to guys that may be the greatest gift of all...the gift of restoring their confidence. Andrew Rinehart explains how acoustic wave therapy utilizes acoustical, pulsating sound waves to rebuild, strengthen, open up, restore and regrow blood vessels in the treatment of ED without the use of needles, surgery or medication. This pain-free procedure takes only minutes, a few times a week for several weeks. Right now, take advantage of their FREE offer of the exam, blood flow analysis and special gift (which produces immediate results) by calling 515-300-5555 to make an appointment. Valley View Medical Clinic is open Monday-Saturday for your convenience right off the bypass at University Avenue at the north entrance of the Pleasant Hill Health Plaza.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
dailyjournal.net

Free Christmas dinner open to public

Christmas is a time to come together — as a family and a community. One of Johnson County’s finest traditions brings people together at the same table to eat Christmas dinner as one, or take it back to your own home. Here is what you need to know...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
ekalakaeagle.com

Wagon Wheel serves free holiday dinner

Around fifty members of the community enjoyed a free holiday meal and some Christmas entertainment at Wagon Wheel Café on Tuesday evening. The café provided the main course with all the fixings while several who attended brought in dessert for all to enjoy. A group of local, female...
FOOD & DRINKS
#Free Lunch#Paid Content#Seminars#Chronic Pain#Board Certified
Lehigh Acres Gazette

American Legion will offer free Christmas dinner to community Saturday

With the American Legion Post 323 not wanting anyone at home by themselves this time of year, they are offering a free Christmas dinner to the community on Christmas Day. “The American Legion really is a family. Whether they go and see their other family if they live in Florida, they (still) do stop by for a minute and see their American Legion family. We want others to know they are welcome to come by,” Deanna Hall, past American Legion commander, said. “The whole family is going to be there volunteering. Anyone in the community can come free of charge. I will be there serving food all day. We welcome the whole community to come in and be family. Be there for each other. That’s what we need to do, especially now. Everyone open their arms and really embrace each other going into 2022. We cannot express that enough. We all need to be there for each other as a community.”
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
verywellhealth.com

Common Signs Metformin Is Not Working and What to Do

Metformin (sold under the brand names Fortamet, Glucophage, Glucophage XR, Glumetza, and Riomet) is an oral medication used in conjunction with healthy eating and exercise to manage blood sugar. It belongs to a class of medications called biguanides. Metformin is the most widely used first-line type 2 diabetes drug. Its...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Prestigious Mayo Clinic fires hundreds of employees over vaccine mandate

The prestigious nonprofit Mayo Clinic is firing 700 employees after they declined to comply with the organisation’s vaccine mandate. Staffers had been given until Monday to either get the first dose of the vaccine or obtain a medical or religious exemption. If they had received their first dose, they were asked to not delay getting their second. “Nearly 99 per cent of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with Mayo’s required Covid-19 vaccination program by the January 3 deadline,” the organisation told NBC News in a statement, concerning their roughly 73,000 employees.They added that around one per cent...
HEALTH
Richard Scott

Eating salad hospitalized 4 people and one had kidney failure.

Your New Year's resolutions may include eating healthy, but you should also be careful about that. On December 30, 2021, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 4 people had been hospitalized after eating package salad, and one of them had kidney failure known as (hemolytic uremic syndrome.)
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists have been trying to learn more about how effective the vaccines and booster doses are against the more contagious Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the surge in omicron variant cases has lead to an expansion of booster shots in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. That same day the U.S set a global record for new COVID cases in the pandemic — more than 1 million. “As long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

