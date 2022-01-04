Vero Neuropathy offering FREE Lunch/Dinner Seminars around town | Paid Content

With the American Legion Post 323 not wanting anyone at home by themselves this time of year, they are offering a free Christmas dinner to the community on Christmas Day. “The American Legion really is a family. Whether they go and see their other family if they live in Florida, they (still) do stop by for a minute and see their American Legion family. We want others to know they are welcome to come by,” Deanna Hall, past American Legion commander, said. “The whole family is going to be there volunteering. Anyone in the community can come free of charge. I will be there serving food all day. We welcome the whole community to come in and be family. Be there for each other. That’s what we need to do, especially now. Everyone open their arms and really embrace each other going into 2022. We cannot express that enough. We all need to be there for each other as a community.”

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO