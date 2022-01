When you’re job hunting, the job description may feel like a mere blip on your way to applying for the job: you read it, decide whether or not you want to apply, and then move on either way. But how closely are you really reading it? A job description isn’t necessarily a Rosetta Stone for your next job opportunity, but honestly, you don’t need it to be. A little close reading can help you get the most out of your application, and even help you make your job search more efficient.

