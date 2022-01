COMMUNITY MEMBERS ARE up bright and early on Nov. 20 at All Five, a preschool in Menlo Park’s Belle Haven neighborhood. And they’re hard at work. Students are digging holes with shovels taller than they are. Parents are wicking away dirt from tree roots. Marty Deggeller, who’s been planting for 25 years in the area, stabilizes the young tree with a metal pipe so it will grow straight. By the end of the event, they’ll have planted 17 trees on the school grounds with Canopy, a tree planting nonprofit.

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO